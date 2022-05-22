Membership : Access or Sign Up
McNamee stars as Offaly defeat Wexford to complete Tailteann Cup Round 1

The Tailteann Cup preliminary round games concluded today.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 May 2022, 9:48 PM
18 minutes ago 748 Views 0 Comments
Offaly's Niall McNamee.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

OFFALY DEFEATED WEXFORD in their preliminary round Tailteann Cup match today to complete the Round 1 fixtures that will take place next weekend.

Offaly held on for success by 3-11 to 2-13 in Bellefield in Enniscorthy and that paves the way for their Round 1 tie against Wicklow, victors over Waterford yesterday.

John Maughan’s team will be at home for that match against the Garden County after they reversed the tables from their Leinster championship loss at the hands of Wexford last month.

Niall McNamee scored 1-5 for Offaly, the veteran star aided by goals from Diarmuid Egan and Lee Pearson for the Faithful.

Niall Hughes hit 1-1 for Wexford with Dylan Furlong also finding the net but Shane Roche’s side, who were defeated by Dublin in the Leinster championship, find their season is now over.

Offaly go into the southern section of the Tailteann Cup, fixtures which will take place next Sunday, while the northern section games are on next Saturday.

Tailteann Cup Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday 28 May

(Northern Section)

  • Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.
  • Leitrim v Antrim, Avant Money Páirc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm – (GAAGO).
  • Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5.30pm.
  • Sligo v London, Markievicz Park, 6pm.

Sunday 29 May

(Southern Section)

  • Carlow v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2pm.
  • Laois v Westmeath, MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm
  • Offaly v Wicklow, Venue TBC, 2pm.

The42 Team
