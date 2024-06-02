'It’s brilliant winning tonight, but the end product is to get Offaly into the MacCarthy Cup’

AT MIDDAY TODAY – if the schedule is adhered to, which is hardly a certainty – Offaly’s U20 heroes will attend what’s sure to be a packed house at Glenisk O’Connor Park for their All-Ireland winning homecoming.

It felt like at least 20,000 of the crowd of almost 26,000 that attended their 2-20 to 2-14 win over Tipperary last night were of a Faithful persuasion, and many of them, with many more who couldn’t get to Kilkenny for one reason or another, will surely make their way to Tullamore this lunchtime.

For most supporters, the bandwagon started with the 2022 Leinster final in Portlaoise, when they played their neighbours from Laois is what was a truly remarkable Monday night experience in O’Moore Park.

Offaly's Adam Screeney is interviewed after the game. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

For Leo O’Connor, who first came to Offaly to work with the county’s underage panels in 2018, this momentous victory was there for the taking from even farther back.

“The hard work started with this bunch when they were in a Tony Forristal final (in 2018). The only thing about it was we were beaten in the Forristal final by that Tipperary team and in an All-Ireland minor hurling final two years ago by that Tipperary team.” O’Connor reflected.

From our point of view, third time, we had to get over the line tonight. They’re the targets we set ourselves at the start of the year and that’s the way it’s worked out for us.”

It worked out, but not without a few scares.

“Sure you’re always worried” was his take on that tense final 10 minutes in front of a packed house at Nowlan Park.

“We’ve bad memories of 2022 down here. We let it slip and we know we did. It was very hard tonight to get word onto the field with 10 minutes to go. There was a break in play with four or five minutes to go and we were getting it out onto the field: drive on, drive on, drive on. That energy has to come and it has to come from somewhere. It came from within tonight.”

Last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Cork was different. Sure, Offaly did lead in the first half, but even by half-time, the signs were ominous, and in the second half hour, the Rebels really stamped their authority on things.

Like the minor final of 2022, those lessons were stored and used by the Faithful County in last night’s game.

“You see how they developed tonight over the last 12 months, and they’re not finished yet,” O’Connor said.

“There’s 10 of that team, 11 of the team that finished up on the field, underage again next year. There’s no doubt that’s an opportunity. We set our goal at the start of the year that we’d go out and defend our Leinster championship. Now we’ve to come back and defend an All-Ireland championship. That’s the standard.

Offaly celebrate winning. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“Cork were physically stronger than us, we were as good hurlers as them. But they were physically stronger and gradually wore us down and that’s part and parcel of what happens in the game. And as I said to Michael Duignan two years ago after we were beaten in the All-Ireland minor final, by the time we got to 2025 the most important thing is that these guys are physically strong enough to be able to compete at this level.”

For many, the challenge is different – it’s getting ready to compete at a much higher level again. If Offaly can follow up this win with another victory against Laois next Saturday in the Joe McDonagh Cup final, they will be back in the 2025 Leinster championship. And for all the glory and adulation that O’Connor, his management team and above all his players will get for this victory, O’Connor is adamant that senior progression is still the name of the game.

“It’s brilliant winning tonight, but really the end product is to get Offaly back into the MacCarthy Cup. You know there’s a massive task ahead next week but one I know the senior team will look forward to and I’ve no doubt they’ll meet the challenge.

“Let this be a mark for where Offaly are judged, going forward. We’re not going to be able bring teams every year that are going to be able to develop this, but we’ll always be knocking on the door and that’s my aim.

“And you’re just getting two or three players into the next two or three minor teams, the next two or three U20 teams, that they’re able to step up. Because Offaly have those people and Offaly are more than capable of getting up to a level.

“I won a Munster U21 championship with Limerick in 2011 with Declan Hannon. And in 2013, Declan progressed to a senior hurling team. They’ve all worked their way through the lines. Limerick didn’t win an All-Ireland minor.

“It’s 40 years since we won an All-Ireland minor. And I keep emphasising that people don’t realise, just be patient. There is talent there but you just got to manage it through the lines. And that’s the most important thing.”