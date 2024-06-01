Offaly's rising stars deliver first U20 hurling All-Ireland in front of 25,000+ crowd

WATCH: FULL-TIME HIGHLIGHTS



Offaly 2-20

Tipperary 2-14

THE OFFALY HURLING renaissance reached another monumental milestone in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny tonight as the Faithful County were crowned All-Ireland U20 hurling champions for the first time ever.

Goals from Barry Egan and Dan Bourke in a two-minute spell midway during the second half ensured the midlanders reached the holy grail after recent national final defeats to Tipperary in 2022 (minor) and to Cork in this competition last year.

It was fitting that on the day that the 100th anniversary of the death of James Nowlan was remembered, Offaly’s spirit was alive again in the ground named in his honour as emotional scenes greeted their supporters among the 25,825 attendance that witnessed this historic event.

Leo O’Connor’s team didn’t get the ideal start, going 1-3 to 0-3 behind in the opening quarter, despite playing with the aid of a deceptively strong breeze. Darragh McCarthy’s penalty gave Tipperary an early green flag while he added a free and Ciaran Foley troubled the umpires twice with fine strikes from distance.

But Offaly’s resolve wasn’t for bending as they dominated the remainder of the half, hitting nine points to their opponents two.

Led by Adam Screeney, he put over four placed balls with Egan’s points sandwiched in between. And while Foley reduced arrears to 0-8 to 1-4 on 25 minutes, Offaly added another quadruple through Screeney (2), Egan and Bourke to lead by four at the change of ends.

Senan Butler got Tipperary’s last point leaving the half-time score at 0-12 to 1-5 but the elements favoured the Premier County upon the restart and they continued with points for Cathal English and a McCarthy free.

Destiny appeared to favour Offaly’s quest and they contributed another four-point spell again by the 43rd minute. Screeney got another brace with Cathal King and Bourke also drew white flags, leaving it 0-16 to 1-7.

Oisin O’Donoghue replied for Tipperary but the match winning score appeared to arrive on the three-quarter mark. Shane Rigney launched a long ball towards the square and despite being surrounded by two markers, Egan’s swipe got enough contact to evade Eoin Horgan in the Tipp net. They were 1-16 to 1-8 clear.

However, the march towards immortality would never be easy. Tipperary rallied back as Butler got inside the Offaly defence, producing a deft finish to net their second goal. McCarthy added a free and Brendan Cummins’ team were just 1-16 to 2-9 behind.

This contest had accelerated to a frantic pace and Offaly weren’t found wanting. Bourke took possession before moving within range and his 46th minute goal provided distance again.

But Tipperary were playing their part in an enthralling tie and converted the next four scores. O’Donoghue, McCarthy and Conor Martin were among the point getters as the deficit was back to three points with as many minutes remaining, evoking memories of the Premier’s late ambush in the 2022 minor final here at this venue.

This young Offaly outfit wouldn’t be denied again. The teams traded white flags leaving it 2-17 to 2-14 entering the final minute.

But there was one more kick for the winners. Screeney struck two frees either side of a Colin Spain score, setting the stage for corner back Ruairí Kelly to hoist over the last act of a memorable, historic decider.

Scorers for Offaly: Adam Screeney 0-12 (0-8f, 0-3 65), Dan Bourke 1-3, Shane Rigney 1-0, Barry Egan 0-2, Cathal King 0-1, Colin Spain 0-1, Ruairí Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-4f), Senan Butler 1-1, Ciarán Foley 0-3, Oisín O’Donoghue 0-2, Conor Martin 0-1, Cathal English 0-1, Sam O’Farrell 0-1.

Offaly

1. Liam Hoare (Carrig and Riverstown)

2. Ruairí Kelly (Lusmagh), 3. Ben Miller (Birr), 4. James Mahon (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

7. Ter Guinan (Kilcormac-Killoughey), 6. Brecon Kavanagh (Kilcormac-Killoughey), 5. Donal Shirley (Tubber)

8. Colin Spain (Kilcormac-Killoughey), 9. Cathal King (Carrig and Riverstown)

10. Shane Rigney (St. Rynagh’s), 11. Dan Bourke (Durrow), 12. Conor Doyle (Clara)

13. Leigh Kavanagh (Kilcormac-Killoughey), 14. Barry Egan (Clara), 15. Adam Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

Subs: Alex Kavanagh (Kilcormac-Killoughey) for Egan (49), Eoin Burke (Coolderry) for Doyle (54), Dan Ravenhill (Durrow) for L Kavanagh (60+2), Daniel Hand (Kilcormac-Killoughey) for Rigney (60+3)

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

4. Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan), 2. Chris O’Donnell (Ballylooby/Castlegrace)

7. Jack Collins (Ballina), 6. Ben Currivan (Golden Kilfeacle), 5. Mason Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), 9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Cathal English (Fr. Sheehys), 11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 12. Ciarán Foley (Borrisokane)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), 15. Senan Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Subs: Jack O’Callaghan (Portroe) for Cawley (49), Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris) for Foley (50), Sam Rowan (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone) for Daly (60+1).