Tim Clancy resigns as Cork City manager - 'The decision to leave is mine and mine alone'

TIM CLANCY HAS resigned as manager of Cork City following Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Derry City at Turner’s Cross.

The Leesiders occupy the promotion/relegation play-off spot and are just three points off the bottom of the table.

Clancy guided Cork back to the Premier Division but after two wins in the opening 15 games he said “the decision to leave is mine and mine alone.”

Club owner Dermot Usher spoke to Clancy and said “I fully respect his decision” after watching Derry score late on to inflict a seventh loss of the campaign.

“The decision to leave is mine and mine alone. I am proud to have brought this team back to the League of Ireland Premier Division, and believe they have so much more to give,” Clancy said.

“I would like to thank the players, Dermot Usher and the entire staff at Cork City FC for the opportunity to work with them, and wish them the best for the remainder of the season.”

Cork confirmed that the recruitment process for a new manager is now underway. “While obviously disappointed, I fully respect his decision. On behalf of the club, I would like to thank him for his commitment over the past 18 months, and for everything he has done for the Rebel Army,” Usher said.