Tim Clancy resigns as Cork City manager - 'The decision to leave is mine and mine alone'
TIM CLANCY HAS resigned as manager of Cork City following Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Derry City at Turner’s Cross.
The Leesiders occupy the promotion/relegation play-off spot and are just three points off the bottom of the table.
Clancy guided Cork back to the Premier Division but after two wins in the opening 15 games he said “the decision to leave is mine and mine alone.”
Club owner Dermot Usher spoke to Clancy and said “I fully respect his decision” after watching Derry score late on to inflict a seventh loss of the campaign.
