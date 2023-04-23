Heroic Offaly book Leinster semi and condemn Meath to Tailteann Cup

Offaly 1-11

Meath 0-10

Ciaran Burns reports from Glenisk O’Connor Park

OFFALY EMERGED AS deserving victors against Meath to set up a Leinster semi-final berth with Louth next Sunday, while Meath must settle for the Tailteann Cup following this afternoon’s contest in Tullamore.

The Faithful county endured a testing final 10 minutes before eventually holding out to win by four points.

Meath never really got going and ultimately it was Offaly’s first-half performance which got them over the line. The home side brought pace and intensity from the outset while Meath found it hard to get going at all, looking far less organised than their hosts.

Hard running from Rory Egan and Lee Pearson put Meath on the back foot in the first half. In this fashion, it was right wing back Egan who got the game’s only goal, bringing Offaly to a 1-4 to 0-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The first half continued to favour the home side, with Meath failing to register a score until the twenty-third minute.

Offaly did kick some poor wides rushing the play slightly but generally they were quite clinical, with five different scorers by half time. After a sobering first half, Meath needed to bridge a nine point gap. Offaly were up 1-8 to 0-2 at the interval.

The second half began with Meath showing much greater intent after some astute substitutions. However, Offaly did not allow Meath get too much of a foothold in the game, despite looking tired as the half wore on. Declan Hogan, Ruairi McNamee and Jack McEvoy all impressed for the home side.

Offaly remained stubborn in defence as Meath pushed to close the gap. Meath sub Ronan Jones, initially named to start, made a big impact after coming on. His second point brought them within four as the referee heightened tension in the crowd by adding six nervy minutes, due an unfortunate injury to Offaly’s Bernard Allen.

The comeback was not to be for the Colm O’Rourke’s men, who really upped their intensity in the second half but just had left themselves too much to do. Offaly can now look forward to a big day in Croke Park next Sunday against Louth, while Meath will begin preparations for the Tailteann Cup.

Scorers for Offaly: Rory Egan 1-1, Nigel Dunne 0-4 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Ruairi McNamee 0-2, Dylan Hyland 0-2 (0-1f), Anton Sullivan 0-1, Bernard Allen 0-1

Scorers for Meath: Mathew Costello 0-3 (0-2f), Jason Scully 0-2, Ronan Jones 0-2, Jack O’Connor 0-1, Donal Lenihan 0-1, Cillian O’Sullivan 0-1.

Offaly:

1 Ian Duffy (Walsh Island)

2 Lee Pearson (Edenderry), 3 Declan Hogan (Tullamore), 4 David Dempsey (Ballycommon);

5 Rory Egan (Edenderry), 6 Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh), 7 Ciaran Donnelly (Bracknagh);

8 Jack McEvoy (Clonbullogue), 9 Conor McNamee (Rhode);

10 Cian Farrell (Edenderry), 11 Ruairí McNamee (Rhode), 12 Anton Sullivan (Rhode);

13 Dylan Hyland (Raheen), 14 Nigel Dunne (Shamrocks), 15 Jamie Evans (Gracefield)

Subs: Cian Donohue (St. Brigid’s) for Egan (HT), Bernard Allen (Tubber) for Farrell (50), Joe Maher (Ferbane) for Evans (57), Bill Carroll (Cappincur) for C McNamee (60), Shane Tierney (Daingean) for Allen (60).

Meath:

1 Harry Hogan (Longwood)

2 Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones), 3 Ronan Ryan (Summerhill), 4 Michael Flood (St. Brigid’s);

5 Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6 Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey), 7 Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey);

10 Daithí McGowan (Ratoath), 9 Jack Flynn (Ratoath);

14 Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 11 Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 12 Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown);

13 Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars), 17 Keith Curtis (Rathkenny), 15 Donal Lenihan (St. Peter’s Dunboyne)

Subs: Jack O’Connor (Curraha) for Hickey (HT), Harry O’Higgins (Drumbaragh Emmets) for Flood (HT), Jason Scully (Oldcastle) for McGowan (HT), Ronan Jones (St. Peter’s Dunboyne) for Lenihan (55), Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha) for Curtis (59).

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)

