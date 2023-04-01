O'Gara's La Rochelle survive big scare to book Champions Cup quarter-final

RONAN O’GARA’S LA Rochelle survived a big scare to edge past Gloucester on a 29-26 scoreline in their home Champions Cup round of 16 clash.

The French side were trailing 26-22 heading into the closing stages of the game at Stade Marcel Deflandre and were down to 14 men with prop Georges-Henri Colombe in the sin bin after a dangerous clearout.

But wing Teddy Thomas crossed for a try in the 78th minute to ensure La Rochelle’s title defence continues into the quarter-finals.

O’Gara’s men will now host the winner of tomorrow’s clash between Saracens and the Ospreys in the quarter-finals. La Rochelle will be at home again for next weekend’s game.

Gloucester had put themselves in a winning position after tries from Chris Harris, Freddie Clarke, and Louis Rees-Zammit, but La Rochelle were still in touch thanks to scores from Pierre Bourgarit, Thomas, and Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

They piled pressure onto Gloucester in the dying stages and swung the ball wide to the right for Thomas to score his second try.

It means that La Rochelle remain on course for a possible rematch against Leinster in the Champions Cup final, having beaten the Irish province in last season’s decider.

Both clubs still have two more knock-out rounds to negotiate, of course, but they will also have home advantage if they reach the semi-finals.

The Champions Cup final will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 20 May.

Meanwhile, the Stormers of South Africa booked their quarter-final spot with a 32-28 victory over Harlequins in Cape Town.

The final scoreline didn’t do justice to the performance by John Dobson’s side, who now advance to face either Exeter or Montpellier in the quarter-finals.

If Exeter win tomorrow, they will host the Stormers but Montpellier would have to travel to Cape Town if they advance.