Monday 23 August 2021
Ogbene emerges as injury doubt for Ireland's World Cup qualifiers

The Rotherham winger is among a few concerns for Stephen Kenny ahead of next month’s triple-header.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 23 Aug 2021, 1:05 PM
1 hour ago
Chiedozie Ogbene in action for Ireland against Hungary in June.
Image: Attila Trenka/INPHO
Image: Attila Trenka/INPHO

ROTHERHAM WINGER CHIEDOZIE Ogbene has emerged as an injury doubt for Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. 

Winger Ogbene, who made his senior debut as a substitute against Hungary in June, limped out of Rotherham’s game against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday. Manager Paul Warne told the BBC that Ogbene has a hamstring problem, and is unlikely to be fit for at least a couple of weeks. 

“He thought he could run it off but I’m anxious that I don’t want him out for four months like the last time. It was sort of precautionary but I don’t think he’s going to be right for a couple of weeks. That’s a blow because Cheo is our outstanding outlet.”

Jayson Molumby is another injury concern, as he limped out of a Brighton U23s game at the weekend. 

There is further doubt surrounding midfielders Alan Browne and James McCarthy. Browne missed Preston’s game at home to Peterborough on Saturday as he is isolating as a close contact to a Covid case, and the club have confirmed he will also miss tomorrow night’s EFL Cup tie with Morecambe. 

McCarthy, meanwhile, was not in the Celtic squad for the hammering of St Mirren at the weekend. Celtic have not explained McCarthy’s absence, though manager Ange Postecoglu is reportedly optimistic the midfielder will be involved in Thursday’s Europa League qualifier tie with AZ Alkmaar. 

Stephen Kenny names his squad for the trio of qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia on Thursday, an announcement that will be prefaced by an anxious wait, given the upcoming midweek round of EFL Cup ties along with a smattering of European action. 

Kenny was on a scouting trip to England at the weekend, watching Aaron Connolly and Shane Duffy in action for Brighton against Watford on Saturday evening, having seen Ryan Manning in action at centre-back against Bristol City the night before. 

Callum O’Dowda missed that game through injury, though manager Nigel Pearson says the attacker is making good progress in recovery from a shin injury sustained on the opening day of the season. 

