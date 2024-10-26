'It's a bad one' - Ogbene suffers suspected Achilles injury

IPSWICH BOSS KIERAN McKenna has confirmed Chiedozie Ogbene looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Ireland forward went down with a non-contact injury during Ipswich’s 4-3 defeat at Brentford today, before leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

Advertisement

Speaking after the game, McKenna said the early indications were that the 27-year-old had torn his Achilles.

“It is a bad one,” McKenna said.

“We think Chieo has torn his Achilles. We’ll need to see, but he’s going to be out for a period of time.”

“It is a bad one. We think he's torn his Achilles. We'll need to see, but he's going to be out for a period of time."



Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Chieo Ogbene suffered a significant injury in today's game.



Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Chieo. 💙 pic.twitter.com/3RM2HzcMpv — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) October 26, 2024

The injury is a significant blow for Ireland manager Heimir Halgrímsson, who is set to name his next squad on 7 November ahead of Nations League games against Finland (14 November) and England (17 November).

Elsewhere, Robbie Brady went off injured after half an hour of Preston North End’s 3-3 Championship draw at Plymouth Argyle.