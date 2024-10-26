Advertisement
More Stories
Chiedozie Ogbene was stretchered off at the Gtech Community Stadium. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeSetback

'It's a bad one' - Ogbene suffers suspected Achilles injury

Ireland manager Heimir Halgrímsson is set to name his next squad on 7 November.
7.53pm, 26 Oct 2024
800

IPSWICH BOSS KIERAN McKenna has confirmed Chiedozie Ogbene looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Ireland forward went down with a non-contact injury during Ipswich’s 4-3 defeat at Brentford today, before leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

Speaking after the game, McKenna said the early indications were that the 27-year-old had torn his Achilles.

“It is a bad one,” McKenna said.

“We think Chieo has torn his Achilles. We’ll need to see, but he’s going to be out for a period of time.”

The injury is a significant blow for Ireland manager Heimir Halgrímsson, who is set to name his next squad on 7 November ahead of Nations League games against Finland (14 November) and England (17 November).

Elsewhere, Robbie Brady went off injured after half an hour of Preston North End’s 3-3 Championship draw at Plymouth Argyle.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie