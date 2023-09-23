Ogbene effort ruled out as Luton are held by 10-man Wolves

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE PLAYED a prominent role and had a goal disallowed for offside as Luton claimed their first point of the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw against 10-men Wolves at Kenilworth Road.

Carlton Morris’ penalty cancelled out Pedro Neto’s earlier strike to share the spoils in a positive Hatters performance.

Rob Edwards will be proud of his side’s display but will leave thinking his side should have used the extra-man more effectively after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off in the 39th minute.

Edwards experimented with a 4-4-2 and the change in shape worked in the early stages as the Hatters enjoyed possession and space out wide through Ireland international Ogbene and Jacob Brown, who nearly got on the end of a dangerous cross in the fifth minute.

Kenilworth Road’s vocal support set the tone and striker Morris nearly rewarded it in the 10th minute when his thunderous long-range effort cannoned off one of Jose Sa’s posts.

Midfield duo Marvelous Nakamba and Albert Sambi Lokonga relentlessly pressed, tackled and played dangerous passes as the hosts began to ramp up the pressure.

Wolves began to work their way into the game after 30 minutes and strung neat passages together before the creative Bellegarde produced a stunning through ball in behind, but there was no one there to get on the end of it.

But the Frenchman undid his positive work when he was shown a straight red card. The midfielder was dispossessed by Tom Lockyer and he kicked out at the Luton captain.

Wolves held on during added time but the home side were hot out the traps in the second half when Morris got on the end of strike partner’s Ogbene’s cross in the 48th minute but his effort was saved by Sa.

Luton were on top but it was Wolves who took a 1-0 lead against the run of play in the 50th minute. Neto gambled on a long ball and beat Lockyer in a foot race before he shrugged the defender off, cut in on his left foot and produced a thumping strike past Thomas Kaminski.

The Premier League newcomers paid the price yet again for a simple lapse of concentration.

Kenilworth Road cried out for a response and in the 65th minute Luton levelled the contest. Joao Gomes handled the ball in the box and after a VAR check Morris stepped up, stuttered in his run up and finished calmy past Sa into the bottom left corner.

Target man Elijah Adebayo was brought on by Edwards and orange shirts marauded down the flanks and whipped in crosses in search of the striker but they were denied by Wolves’ tight defence.

Nakamba’s shot was deflected into the path of Ogbene who finished his effort but it was ruled offside and Luton could not get the goal they searched for in six minutes of added time.

Alamy Stock Photo Rodrigo leaves the pitch after being given a red card. Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League despite having Rodri sent-off in a fiery 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland struck inside the first 15 minutes as City extended their perfect start in the Premier League to six games.

Pep Guardiola’s men have now won 20 consecutive home matches in all competitions, but were made to work much harder by Rodri’s moment of madness.

The Spaniard grabbed Morgan Gibbs-White around the neck less than 60 seconds into the second-half and could face a costly suspension as a three-game ban would see him miss the Premier League visit to Arsenal next month.

City were at their ruthless best early on to seemingly put the game to bed.

Foden smashed home a sweet volley from Kyle Walker’s cushioned cross to open the scoring.

Guardiola said after losing Bernardo Silva to injury in a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade that his squad was “in trouble” due to a number of injuries.

Mateo Kovacic and John Stones remain sidelined, while Jack Grealish was only fit enough for a place on the bench.

But the absences gave Matheus Nunes a chance to make his first league start since joining from Wolves and he made a positive impact by setting up the second goal.

The Portuguese played a neat one-two with Foden before chipping the ball across for Haaland to power home his ninth goal of the season.

Julian Alvarez could have added to City’s lead when his effort from point-blank range was blocked behind.

But the European champions did not appear in any danger until Rodri lost his cool.

Taiwo Awoniyi had Forest’s best chance to get back into the game when the in-form Nigerian lifted over under pressure from Ederson.

Awoniyi and the Brazilian goalkeeper were then lucky not to also see red as they went head-to-head in a fiery confrontation.

City, though, restored order as Guardiola switched to a back five to withstand an aerial bombardment from the visitors.

Alamy Stock Photo Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace is fouled by Joao Palhinha. Alamy Stock Photo

Crystal Palace and Fulham remain in the top half after a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson was back in the dugout after missing last weekend’s loss to Aston with Villa due to illness.

The evenly-matched contest saw Eberechi Eze fire just wide late in the first half, while the visitors were unable to capitalise on their best chance after the restart.

The result ensures the London rivals will share almost identical Premier League records for another week, with Palace only ahead on goal difference.

Sam Johnstone did well to parry away Andreas Pereira’s early effort from the left corner of the penalty area, later diving to deny Willian as the first period ticked past the 10-minute mark.

Eze floated in a dangerous free-kick which the visitors were able to clear, and boss Marco Silva breathed a sigh of relief after Joao Palhinha was deemed fit to continue after knocking heads with Jordan Ayew in an aerial challenge – for which the Palace man was booked.

The hosts earned another free-kick and this time Eze aimed straight for the visiting net, where Bernd Leno was alert to grab the ball.

At the other end, Johnstone stooped to first collect Timothy Castagne’s close-range effort at his near post, then was called in to action soon after to turn away Raul Jimenez’s good opportunity to break the deadlock of an increasingly physical contest.

Eze looked to do the same when he patiently swerved his way through a cluster of white shirts, unleashing a strike that sailed just wide of the right post, while Leno picked Ayew’s cross out of the air to ensure it remained level at the break.

Will Hughes, who was involved throughout the first half, started off the second by forcing Leno into a simple save with an attempt from his preferred left foot.

Eze, who had just slipped a fine pass to the Odsonne Edouard, who was caught offside, then saw an effort of his own saved, while Jimenez could only nod Antonee Robinson’s cross wide of Johnstone’s right post.

The Cottagers should have taken the lead when Bobby De Cordova-Reid dispossessed Hughes in midfield and worked his way down the pitch.

The opportunity was wasted when the Jamaica international slipped in Jimenez, who overcooked his pass to the awaiting Pereira and the chance skipped past his foot.

Hodgson made a 70th-minute substitution, replacing Jeffrey Schlupp with Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has so far this season proven a productive partner with the in-form Edouard.

Joachim Andersen headed Eze’s corner over and Silva made his first change, swapping Pereira with Alex Iwobi and Fulham enjoyed one of their longest spells inside Palace’s final third, Willian forcing Johnstone into another good save with a sharp effort.

Palace had a late chance of their own through Mateta, who saw his weak left-footed shot stopped shortly before four minutes of stoppage time were added to the clock.

Hodgson elected to bring on 20-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for Edouard to see out the final few minutes, where Fulham staged a late rally but were not able to find the finishing touch.