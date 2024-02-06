Ogbene compared to Thierry Henry as he is given the MNF treatment

JAMIE CARRAGHER DREW comparisons between Chiedozie Ogbene and Thierry Henry as he praised the Irish international’s impact for Luton Town in the Premier league this season.

Carragher dedicated a chunk of last night’s Monday Night Football to an analysis of the Irish winger, who has starred at wing-back in recent weeks for a Luton side spreading panic among the rest of the Premier League’s relegation battlers. Having hammered Brighton 4-0 last midweek, Rob Edwards’ side then earned a thrilling 4-4 draw away to Newcastle on Saturday.

Ogbene started both games, scoring and assisting in the Brighton win before winning a penalty against Newcastle, hauled down by the hapless Dan Burn.

Acknowledging Ross Barkley has earned the better part of the praise directed Luton’s way, Carragher added Ogbene’s name to their most impressive performers.

“He’s playing right wing-back, not easy for a flying winger, normally. It shows he has defensive capabilities as well”, said Carragher.

“A lot of criticism of a flying winger is if you drop off, has he actually got the quality to thread a little pass or put a nice cross into the box? He has that. Another criticism we talk about of quick players is how often they get caught offside, but he times his run fantastically.

“The way Dan Burn felt trying to chase this fella at the weekend is the way I used to feel chasing Thierry Henry.

“When I think about Luton players that have impressed me, he is one who stands out. You look at the top ball carriers in the Premier League and he is in great company.

“I just think it is a fantastic story where he has come from. He played a bit of Gaelic football and had lots of moves to different clubs and he has been a real stand-out. When you think of Luton staying in the Premier League, if him and Ross Barkley continue as they are, they have a great chance.”

The praise for Ogbene’s performances were buttressed by stats: per Opta, Ogbene has clocked the second-highest top speed in the Premier League this season at 36.93 km/h, behind only Mickey Van de Ven (37.38 km/h.)

(Ireland’s Dara O’Shea is fifth on the same list, at 36.73 km/h.)

Ogbene was also in the top three for progressive carries in the league excluding centre-backs. (They were omitted from the list as they are unique in having much more space into which to travel with the ball.)

You can watch the segment below.