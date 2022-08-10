Ogbene on target in Rotherham win while Sheffield Wednesday see off Sunderland

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE CAME off the bench to score the winning goal as Rotherham secured a 2-1 win away to Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

The Republic of Ireland was introduced in the 37th minute and found the net in first-half stoppage time to put the visitors 2-0 clear.

Former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly played a key role in Rotherham’s opener, chasing down Port Vale goalkeeper Aidan Stone and rushing him into a clearance which led to Ollie Rathbone opening the scoring for Rotherham.

Mal Benning pulled one back for Port Vale in the 81st minute but Rotherham held out to advance to the second round.

Elsewhere, Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow scored as Sheffield Wednesday ended Sunderland’s 18-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 triumph at Hillsborough.

The result represented a small measure of revenge for Darren Moore’s men following last season’s play-off semi-final defeat against the Black Cats, who fielded a completely different starting XI to that which featured during Saturday’s 3-2 Championship triumph at Bristol City.

Wednesday also made eight changes from the weekend with one of the fresh faces – Adeniran – celebrating his return to the side after seven months sidelined by a hamstring injury by opening the scoring in spectacular style in the 16th minute.

The ex-Fulham and Everton midfielder was encouraged to shoot by home fans after the ball fell to him 30 yards from goal following Liam Palmer’s cleared cross and he obliged with an absolute screamer that rocketed into the helpless Alex Bass’ top right-hand corner.

Jack Diamond dragged Sunderland’s best first-half opportunity across the face of goal after running on to Jay Matete’s pass through the right channel.

Sow then made it 2-0 in the 56th minute when he swept into Bass’ bottom corner from eight yards after being picked out excellently from the right by Adeniran, who had intercepted the away keeper’s risky pass out to Aji Alese.

Advertisement

Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out.

Benson slotted home the rebound after his own shot had been parried by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Middlesbrough should have opened the scoring after just two minutes, but Duncan Watmore rolled a low shot too close to Tykes goalkeeper Jack Walton, who was able to save with his legs.

Hayden Hackney fired a low first-half effort wide for the hosts, but Barnsley settled after a shaky start and went close themselves when Aiden Marsh wriggled free in the 18-yard box, only for his close-range strike to be saved by Boro debutant Liam Roberts.

Paddy McNair glanced a second-half header wide from a corner, but while Boro spent most of the second half pushing for a winner, substitute Daniel Dodds was denied by a sliding challenge from Robbie Cundy.

Just as the game looked to be heading to penalties, Benson struck in injury-time to ensure Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.

Dilan Markanday scored his first senior goal as Blackburn thumped Hartlepool 4-0.

Despite a starting XI with an average age of 21, the Championship leaders were far too good for their League Two opponents and never looked back after Scott Wharton headed Rovers into a 32nd-minute lead.

Bradley Dack and Tyrhys Dolan made sure of the win with goals just after the restart and Markanday rounded off the scoring as Rovers confirmed their passage to the next round.

Markanday was twice thwarted early on by Ben Killip but Rovers broke the deadlock when Tyler Morton’s corner was met by a powerful Wharton header.

The post denied Markanday moments later but Rovers put the game to bed as Dack turned in an inch-perfect Tayo Edun cross from close range in the 47th minute and Dolan benefited from a fortunate ricochet before racing clear to confidently slot home four minutes later.

Killip saved smartly from Jack Vale between those quickfire goals, but Rovers notched a fourth 17 minutes from the end as Dack fed Markanday who controlled before slotting into the bottom-right corner.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Rollin Menayese was denied a last-gasp consolation by Aynsley Pears as Rovers ran out comfortable winners.

Tommy Conway’s first career brace ensured Bristol City’s route into the second round of with a 4-1 win against Coventry at the Pirelli Stadium.

The forward netted a first-half brace inside half an hour after Kai Naismith opened the scoring.

Andreas Weimann wrapped things up deep into stoppage time after Jamie Allen had got one back for the hosts after 62 minutes.

The game was played at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium after the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena was deemed unplayable following 65 Rugby 7s matches in just three days during the Commonwealth Games.

Ireland U21 international Tayo Adaramola – who is on loan from Crystal Palace – started the game to make his full debut for Coventry.

Peterborough recorded a 2-0 win away to Plymouth Argyle thanks to goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Joseph Taylor.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!