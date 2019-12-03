This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Ex-League of Ireland winger plays pivotal role in unlikely FA Cup comeback

Chiedozie Ogbene was to the fore as Rotherham United came from three goals down against Solihull Moors.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 1:09 PM
Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (file pic).
Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER LIMERICK AND Cork City winger Chiedozie Ogbene was heavily involved in last night’s dramatic FA Cup second-round tie between Solihull Moors and Rotherham United.

Ogbene came off the bench and set up three goals for Rotherham, as the League One side scored four times in the final 15 minutes to wipe out the 3-0 lead built up by their non-league opponents.

Rotherham, for whom former Shamrock Rovers player Trevor Clarke was substituted in the first half due to injury, will now play Championship side Hull City in the third round.

Goals from Jamey Osborne and Alex Gudger inside the opening eight minutes set National League outfit Solihull on their way to a cup upset at home to a club who sit 46 places above them in English football’s hierarchy.

When James Ball stretched their advantage in the 62nd minute, the contest — which was televised live by BT Sport — appeared to be well and truly over.

However, Rotherham fought back in remarkable circumstances, aided substantially by the 54th-minute introduction of Ogbene, who wreaked havoc with his pace on the right wing.

The comeback began on 76 minutes when the 22-year-old’s cross found Freddie Ladapo, who tapped home from close range. Rotherham scored again three minutes later through Michael Ihiekwe, before drawing level with two minutes of normal time remaining when Michael Smith headed home another Ogbene delivery. That scenario repeated itself in the first minute of additional time as the Millers sealed an unlikely 3-4 victory.

Source: BT Sport/YouTube

Born in Nigeria but raised in Cork, Ogbene was a member of the Cork City squad who won the FAI Cup in 2016. He then moved to Limerick, where his impressive form attracted the attention of several UK clubs.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Brentford in January 2018 and made nine appearances for the Championship club, as well as spending time on loan with Exeter City.

Rotherham United signed him for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal in August.

Paul Dollery
