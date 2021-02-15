Galway man Heffernan signs with Northampton Saints

FORMER LEINSTER PROP Oisín Heffernan has signed a permanent deal wth Northampton Saints, moving from Nottingham with immediate effect.

The 26-year-old tighthead hails from Clifden, but graduated into the Leinster academy after playing his schools rugby with Roscrea.

Heffernan left Leinster in 2018 with three appearances under his belt. He played a short stint in Australia before signing for English Championship side Nottingham.

The former Ireland U20 prop played 44 times for the midlands club before today’s announcement that he will move to Franklin’s Gardens to play in the Premiership.

“Oisín has been a standout performer in the Championship for a couple of years now, and we’re delighted to be able to bring him into the club immediately,” said Saints scrum coach Matt Ferguson.

“When we’ve had scrummaging sessions with Nottingham in the past we’ve had a good look at him and he performed well against the group of props we already have in place at Saints.

“He understands the style of rugby we want to play, and he’s a really good fit for us because as well as being a strong set piece man, he also wants to contribute to the wider game – so he’s really in the Saints mould of front-row forwards.”