Mayo native wins historic medal for Ireland at World U20 Championships

MAYO’S OISÍN JOYCE has won a first-ever throws medal for Ireland at the World U20 Championships.
The Ballinrobe native threw an Irish U20 record of 73.89m to clinch a bronze medal in the men’s javelin in Lima, Peru. He extended his own national record at that age grade by doing so.
Joyce’s feat marks Ireland’s fifth-ever medal at the World U20 Championships. Antoine Burke was Ireland’s first medal winner, with a silver in the high jump in 1994. Ciara Mageean added another silver in the 1500m in 2010 followed by Sommer Lecky’s silver [high jump].
Rhasidat Adeleke was part of the 4x100m relay team who also won silver in 2018 along with Molly Scott, Ciara Neville, Gina Akpe-Moses and Patience Jumbo-Gula.
IT'S A HISTORIC BRONZE 🥉😭— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 29, 2024
Oisin Joyce (Lake District AC) wins Ireland's first ever throws medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships claiming a superb bronze in the Men's Javelin 🤩
The Mayo man extended his own Irish U20 record throwing 73.89m to make the podium!… pic.twitter.com/hUeWYBcHjg
Ballinrobe man and Lake District AC’s Oisin Joyce wins Ireland’s fifth EVER medal at the World U20 Championships 🤩🌍— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 30, 2024
1994 - Antoine Burke - High Jump 🥈
2010 - Ciara Mageean - 1500m 🥈
2018 - Sommer Lecky - High Jump 🥈
2018 - Women’s 4x100m Relay - Molly Scott, Ciara Neville,… pic.twitter.com/bNYBEU34DA