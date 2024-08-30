Advertisement
Oisín Joyce's bronze medal. Athletics Ireland Twitter
Mayo native wins historic medal for Ireland at World U20 Championships

Oisín Joyce extended his own national U20 record to win a bronze medal in the men’s javelin.
8.17am, 30 Aug 2024
MAYO’S OISÍN JOYCE has won a first-ever throws medal for Ireland at the World U20 Championships.

The Ballinrobe native threw an Irish U20 record of 73.89m to clinch a bronze medal in the men’s javelin in Lima, Peru. He extended his own national record at that age grade by doing so.

Joyce’s feat marks Ireland’s fifth-ever medal at the World U20 Championships. Antoine Burke was Ireland’s first medal winner, with a silver in the high jump in 1994. Ciara Mageean added another silver in the 1500m in 2010 followed by Sommer Lecky’s silver [high jump].

Rhasidat Adeleke was part of the 4x100m relay team who also won silver in 2018 along with Molly Scott, Ciara Neville, Gina Akpe-Moses and Patience Jumbo-Gula.

