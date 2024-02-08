Wicklow manager McConville handed four-week ban for 'abusive language towards referee'

WICKLOW FOOTBALL MANAGER Oisín McConville has been handed a four-week ban for “abusive language towards a referee”.

The Central Competitions Control Committee took disciplinary action against McConville for verbally abusing Tyrone referee Kieran Eanetta at last weekend’s Division 3 league match against Sligo.

Wicklow lost on a scoreline of 2-10 to 1-11 at Markievicz Park, having previously been defeated by Down.

The Armagh All-Ireland winner requested a hearing, which took place on Wednesday, where it was found that the infraction had been proven and a penalty was imposed.

McConville has the option to appeal, but if unsuccessful in his efforts, the Crossmaglen man will miss the upcoming games against Westmeath and Clare.