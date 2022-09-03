Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 3 September 2022
Advertisement

All-Ireland winner Oisín McConville set to be appointed new Wicklow manager

The Crossmaglen Rangers man has been recommended to the Wicklow county board for the position.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 3 Sep 2022, 10:24 AM
10 minutes ago 156 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5856939
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

OISÍN MCCONVILLE IS set to be appointed the new manager of the Wicklow senior footballers.

Wicklow GAA have confirmed that the management committee will recommend the Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner to the county board.

“Oisin’s experience as a player, coach and manager will bring energy and enthusiasm to the role. His backroom team will be confirmed in the coming weeks,” reads a statement from Wicklow GAA.

This would be McConville’s first senior inter-county managerial position having build up a wealth of coaching experience in recent years. The Crossmaglen Rangers man was also included in Ray Dempsey’s proposed management ticket for the Mayo position which was eventually awarded to Kevin McStay.

Wicklow reached the Leinster quarter-final this year where they lost out to Meath. They overcame Waterford in the preliminary round of the Tailteann Cup before bowing out after defeat to Offaly.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie