All-Ireland winner Oisín McConville set to be appointed new Wicklow manager

OISÍN MCCONVILLE IS set to be appointed the new manager of the Wicklow senior footballers.

Wicklow GAA have confirmed that the management committee will recommend the Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner to the county board.

“Oisin’s experience as a player, coach and manager will bring energy and enthusiasm to the role. His backroom team will be confirmed in the coming weeks,” reads a statement from Wicklow GAA.

This would be McConville’s first senior inter-county managerial position having build up a wealth of coaching experience in recent years. The Crossmaglen Rangers man was also included in Ray Dempsey’s proposed management ticket for the Mayo position which was eventually awarded to Kevin McStay.

Wicklow reached the Leinster quarter-final this year where they lost out to Meath. They overcame Waterford in the preliminary round of the Tailteann Cup before bowing out after defeat to Offaly.

