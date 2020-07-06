This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newcastle United reward 19-year-old Irish centre-back with new contract

Promising youngster Oisin McEntee has extended his stay with the Premier League club.

By Paul Dollery Monday 6 Jul 2020, 1:15 PM
Oisin McEntee has so far represented the Republic of Ireland up to U19 level.
Image: INPHO/Andrew Fosker
Oisin McEntee has so far represented the Republic of Ireland up to U19 level.
Image: INPHO/Andrew Fosker

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Oisin McEntee has extended his stay at Newcastle United.

The six-foot-three centre-back says he’s “very happy” to have penned a new contract – the length of which has not yet been disclosed – with the Premier League club.

McEntee, who turned 19 earlier this year, has been on the books at St James’ Park since 2017.

He has been featuring regularly for the Magpies at U23 level and was summoned to train with the first-team squad in February following an injury to Irish senior international Ciaran Clark.

The Cavan native was one of the standout performers for the Ireland U19 side that reached the semi-finals of last summer’s European Championships.

