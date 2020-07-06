Newcastle United reward 19-year-old Irish centre-back with new contract

Oisin McEntee has so far represented the Republic of Ireland up to U19 level.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Oisin McEntee has extended his stay at Newcastle United.

The six-foot-three centre-back says he’s “very happy” to have penned a new contract – the length of which has not yet been disclosed – with the Premier League club.

McEntee, who turned 19 earlier this year, has been on the books at St James’ Park since 2017.

He has been featuring regularly for the Magpies at U23 level and was summoned to train with the first-team squad in February following an injury to Irish senior international Ciaran Clark.

The Cavan native was one of the standout performers for the Ireland U19 side that reached the semi-finals of last summer’s European Championships.

