Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Ireland U21 international offered new contract at Newcastle United

A show of faith in Oisin McEntee, who had his first international outing at U21 level last weekend.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago
Oisin McEntee on Ireland U21 duty during last weekend's game against Switzerland.
Image: Janvier Gonzalez Vazquez/INPHO
Image: Janvier Gonzalez Vazquez/INPHO

OISIN MCENTEE LOOKS set to extend his stay at Newcastle United.

Just days after making his Republic of Ireland U21 debut, the young defender has been offered a new contract by the Premier League outfit.

McEntee has been on Newcastle’s books since 2017 and has regularly featured for the club’s U23 side.

A 20-year-old centre-back from Cavan, he had his first international outing at U21 level in Sunday’s defeat to Switzerland in Marbella.

McEntee has also been named in Jim Crawford’s starting line-up for this afternoon’s game against Australia’s Olympic team.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old striker Ethon Varian has agreed a new contract with Championship club Stoke City.

The youngster from Cork, who scored nine goals in 21 appearances for his club’s U23 side this season, made his Ireland U21 debut as a substitute in the win against Wales in March.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

