Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 25 November 2022
Advertisement

Massive blow for Mayo as Oisin Mullin's move to AFL is confirmed

Mullin will join Irish players Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor in Geelong.

1 hour ago 6,507 Views 3 Comments
Oisin Mullin is leaving Mayo for Geelong.
Oisin Mullin is leaving Mayo for Geelong.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

GEELONG HAVE CONFIRMED that Oisin Mullin will join the club next season.

Mullin, who signed with the Australian Rules team at the end of 2021, decided to remain with Mayo this season in pursuit of an All-Ireland. Now, though, he is taking his chances in professional sport with the Victorian club.

Geelong, through Head of List Management Andrew Mackie and Recruiting Manager Stephen Wells, remained in contact with Mullin through the year and followed his progress during Mayo’s season.

At 22, Mullin is one of the best defenders in Ireland and will be the Cats’ second player to join from Mayo with AFLW player Rachel Kearns also on the Geelong system.

Geelong’s Head of List Management, Andrew Mackie, said: “As a Club we appreciate the magnitude of moving overseas and understood Oisin’s reasons for remaining in Ireland and not joining us for this season.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“We are thrilled he will now join the Cats for season 2023, he is a gifted talent, however most importantly a quality person who will be a great addition to our playing squad.

“Oisin has had another impressive season with Mayo and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his partner Jess to the Club and to Geelong.”

Mullin will join Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor as the Geelong’s men’s Irish players, with those players becoming the first Irishmen to win an AFL Premiership since Tadhg Kennelly succeeded with the Sydney Swans in 2005.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie