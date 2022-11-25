Massive blow for Mayo as Oisin Mullin's move to AFL is confirmed

GEELONG HAVE CONFIRMED that Oisin Mullin will join the club next season.

Mullin, who signed with the Australian Rules team at the end of 2021, decided to remain with Mayo this season in pursuit of an All-Ireland. Now, though, he is taking his chances in professional sport with the Victorian club.

Geelong, through Head of List Management Andrew Mackie and Recruiting Manager Stephen Wells, remained in contact with Mullin through the year and followed his progress during Mayo’s season.

At 22, Mullin is one of the best defenders in Ireland and will be the Cats’ second player to join from Mayo with AFLW player Rachel Kearns also on the Geelong system.

Geelong’s Head of List Management, Andrew Mackie, said: “As a Club we appreciate the magnitude of moving overseas and understood Oisin’s reasons for remaining in Ireland and not joining us for this season.

Oisín Mullin has accepted a position to play with the Geelong Cats. We at Mayo G.A.A want to wish Oisín the best in his new endeavor and thank you for all the memories. Oisin debut with Mayo on the 25th January 2020 in the NFL against Donegal. Thank you Oisin#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/lqQYnTbKkh — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) November 24, 2022

“We are thrilled he will now join the Cats for season 2023, he is a gifted talent, however most importantly a quality person who will be a great addition to our playing squad.

“Oisin has had another impressive season with Mayo and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his partner Jess to the Club and to Geelong.”

Mullin will join Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor as the Geelong’s men’s Irish players, with those players becoming the first Irishmen to win an AFL Premiership since Tadhg Kennelly succeeded with the Sydney Swans in 2005.