Oisín Mullin receives Geelong squad number, dispelling rumours of snag in move Down Under

The 2020 Young Footballer of the Year was earlier today included in the Melbourne club’s list of nine off-season signings.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 1:28 PM
Oisín Mullin in action for Mayo last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
MAYO SUPPORTERS’ LAST remaining hopes of keeping Oisín Mullin in the county have been dashed after the AFL’s Geelong Cats included the 2020 Young Footballer of the Year in a list of their nine confirmed off-season signings.

Mullin has been confirmed as the Melbourne side’s new no.34 less than two weeks after his move Down Under — already announced by Geelong — was reported to have hit an undefined roadblock.

There were some suggestions last month that, despite Geelong’s apparent confirmation that Mullin had signed a Category B rookie contract with the club, Mullin had in fact not yet officially put pen to paper.

However, if there was indeed a wrinkle in Mullin’s signing with the Cats, it would appear to have been ironed out since.

Screenshot (73) Mullin's number is revealed on the Geelong Cats website.

In their press release in which they first announced Mullin’s signing in November, Geelong’s recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells said of the 21-year-old: “Oisín is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL.

“Oisín has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football.”

Mullin had previously been scouted by Geelong for a couple of years after he and team-mate Matthew Ruane attended an AFL Combine in Dublin in December 2019.

