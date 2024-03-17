Advertisement
Oisin Mullin in action for Geelong (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Pen to Paper

Mayo's Mullins signs contract extension in AFL with Geelong

The Kilmaine native joined Geelong in November 2022.
1 hour ago

MAYO’S OISIN MULLIN has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with AFL  side Geelong Cats.

Mullin has now committed until at least the end of 2025, the club announcing the re-signing of the defender yesterday.

The Kilmaine native joined Geelong in November 2022 as a Category B rookie and made six appearances at AFL level in 2023.

“We acknowledge how courageous and brave the decision Oisin made to move to Australia, he has positively embedded himself into our football program and we are extremely happy with his development,” said Andrew Mackie, the Geelong Cats General Manager.

Mullin was not involved as Geelong won their opening game of the 2024 AFL season yesterday, defeating St Kilda 76-68 at the GMHBA Stadium.

Laois native Zach Tuohy scored a goal in Geelong’s victory, while Kerry’s Mark O’Connor contributed a behind.

oisin-mullin-celebrates Oisin Mullin after Mayo's game against Kildare in 2022. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Author
Fintan O'Toole
