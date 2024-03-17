Mayo's Mullins signs contract extension in AFL with Geelong

MAYO’S OISIN MULLIN has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with AFL side Geelong Cats.

Mullin has now committed until at least the end of 2025, the club announcing the re-signing of the defender yesterday.

The Kilmaine native joined Geelong in November 2022 as a Category B rookie and made six appearances at AFL level in 2023.

“We acknowledge how courageous and brave the decision Oisin made to move to Australia, he has positively embedded himself into our football program and we are extremely happy with his development,” said Andrew Mackie, the Geelong Cats General Manager.

Rise and shine, Cats fans 📣 Three more reasons to smile this Sunday morning!



Jhye Clark, Zach Guthrie and Oisin Mullin have recommitted in the Hoops ✍️#OneInHoops | @PepperstoneFX — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) March 16, 2024

Mullin was not involved as Geelong won their opening game of the 2024 AFL season yesterday, defeating St Kilda 76-68 at the GMHBA Stadium.

Laois native Zach Tuohy scored a goal in Geelong’s victory, while Kerry’s Mark O’Connor contributed a behind.

Oisin Mullin after Mayo's game against Kildare in 2022. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO