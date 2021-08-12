Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mayo sweating over fitness of All-Star defender ahead of Dublin clash

Oisin Mullin is an injury doubt for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Con O’Callaghan is tackled by Oisín Mullin in the 2020 All-Ireland final.
OISIN MULLIN HAS emerged as an injury doubt ahead of Mayo’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin on Saturday. 

The Connacht Telegraph are reporting the defender suffered a quad strain that could see him ruled out of the clash against the reigning All-Ireland champions. 

After his debut season in 2020, Mullin established himself as a key figure in the Mayo side and landed Young Footballer of the Year and All-Star honours. 

His absence would be a major blow for James Horan’s side as Mullin is the most likely candidate to pick up Dublin danger man Con O’Callaghan if he’s fit to start. 

Mayo are already without Cillian O’Connor, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the league.

Padraig O’Hora sustained damage to his ribs in the Connacht final against Galway and while he has resumed training, his potential involvement tomorrow is still unclear. 

