Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy vows to clear his name after testing positive for cocaine

The Irish rider was informed of the results in August, but insists he’s innocent.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 1:44 PM
10 minutes ago 2,254 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5219971
Oisin Murphy (file photo).
Image: PA
Image: PA

CHAMPION JOCKEY OISIN Murphy has vowed to do “everything that I can” to prove his innocence after testing positive for metabolites of cocaine at a meeting in France earlier in the year.

Murphy was tested by France Galop at Chantilly on 19 July, where he partnered The Lir Jet to finish second in the Group Two Prix Robert Papin.

The Irish rider was informed in August of his positive result and subsequently organised a hair sample test, which returned a negative result, according to the Professional Jockeys Association.

A statement issued on his behalf by the PJA said: “On 19 July, 2020 Oisin Murphy was selected for urine testing at Chantilly racecourse. On August 19 he was informed by France Galop that his ‘A’ sample had returned positive for metabolites of cocaine.

“On the same day, Oisin organised for an independent laboratory to undertake hair sampling to prove his innocence. The hair sample was taken on August 22, with the collection process filmed by the laboratory for authenticity.

“The laboratory analysed multiple 0.3cm segments of Oisin’s hair and on August 26 the results of the hair test returned completely negative for metabolites of cocaine, which was entirely expected as Oisin has never taken cocaine.

“These results have been shared with France Galop and he awaits the results of France Galop’s analysis of his ‘B’ sample.”

Murphy maintains his innocence, adding:

I have never taken cocaine in my life and I will do everything that I can to prove that I have not taken cocaine.

“I want to thank those who are supporting me and in the meantime I want to keep riding winners and focus on my career.

“I will have no further comment to make and wish to respect the processes of France Galop.”

Murphy, who is retained rider to Qatar Racing, enjoyed a landmark first Classic victory aboard Kameko in the 2000 Guineas back in June and last week partnered Alcohol Free to Group One glory in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

He is also leading the way in the Flat jockeys’ championship with 111 winners to his credit at the start of racing on Thursday, 13 ahead of William Buick in second place.

