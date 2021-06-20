Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 20 June 2021
Advertisement

Oisin Murphy crowned top jockey at Royal Ascot, pays moving tribute to Tiggy Hancock

‘It really puts life in perspective. We’re all thinking about her and her family.’

By Press Association Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 2:18 PM
25 minutes ago 347 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5472252
Oisin Murphy.
Image: PA
Oisin Murphy.
Oisin Murphy.
Image: PA

A SINGLE VICTORY on the final day helped Oisin Murphy secure top jockey honours for the first time at Royal Ascot.

Five winners were enough to seal the accolade for the 25-year-old champion jockey, who clinched the coveted prize aboard Foxes Tales for King Power Racing and trainer Andrew Balding.

“I wouldn’t have expected to get it – if you had asked me on Tuesday morning if I would be leading jockey I’d have said ‘of course not’,” said Kerryman Murphy.

“It normally belongs to Ryan (Moore) and Frankie (Dettori), but they gave me a turn this week and thanks very much to the fast horses this week.

It’s beyond my wildest dreams to be top jockey here. I watched this meeting with my parents and never thought this armband belonged with me. The last few days have been incredible.

He added: “It’s special because as I’ve got older I’ve appreciated these days even more. I know I’m only 25, but life is precious. It’s a huge buzz.”

Earlier at Ascot, Murphy paid tribute to the late Tiggy Hancock, a rising star of the Irish equestrian world who tragically died this week after falling from a horse at the age of 15.

All jockeys involved in Saturday’s opening race paid tribute to Tiggy by wearing a yellow ribbon, as she so often did at horsejumping events. This was organised by Murphy. 

An emotional Murphy told At The Races: “A young lady in Ireland, 15 years of age called Tiggy Hancock had a tragic fall from her pony and unfortunately she passed away. There are no words to describe how her family are feeling. All we can do is send our thoughts and prayers.

“It really puts life in perspective. We all grew up as jockeys riding ponies and there’s nothing that can really describe how they’re feeling and the circumstances surrounding it – it’s terrible.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We all know young people and we were there ourselves,” Murphy added. 

“So many questions that they must be asking but all the jockeys are going to wear these today and I just want to say that we’re all thinking about her and her family.”

- additional reporting from Emma Duffy. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie