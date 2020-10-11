BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 11 October 2020
'I don't think it's sunk in fully yet' - Ireland's Oisin O'Callaghan wins world junior mountain biking title

The Limerick teenager claimed Ireland’s first-ever Downhill world title in Salzburg today.

By Ben Blake Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 6:31 PM
55 minutes ago 1,311 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5230199
O'Callaghan (centre) celebrates on the podium.
Image: Twitter/UCI_MTB
O'Callaghan (centre) celebrates on the podium.
O'Callaghan (centre) celebrates on the podium.
Image: Twitter/UCI_MTB

LIMERICK NATIVE OISIN O’Callaghan has won gold at the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill Junior World Championships in Salzburg, Austria.

The 17-year-old came out on top ahead of British pair Daniel Slack and James Elliott today, to earn a first-ever Downhill world title for Ireland. 

O’Callaghan completed the 2.3-kilometere course in a time of 4:02.142.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in fully yet, later on I think it will,” the teenager said afterwards. “It’s a bit overwhelming right now.

“I think every racer aims to win. But top five would have been really good. Everyone has been sending me messages and hoping that I do well. I know lots of people were watching the live timing.”

