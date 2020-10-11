'I don't think it's sunk in fully yet' - Ireland's Oisin O'Callaghan wins world junior mountain biking title

LIMERICK NATIVE OISIN O’Callaghan has won gold at the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill Junior World Championships in Salzburg, Austria.

The 17-year-old came out on top ahead of British pair Daniel Slack and James Elliott today, to earn a first-ever Downhill world title for Ireland.

O’Callaghan completed the 2.3-kilometere course in a time of 4:02.142.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in fully yet, later on I think it will,” the teenager said afterwards. “It’s a bit overwhelming right now.

“I think every racer aims to win. But top five would have been really good. Everyone has been sending me messages and hoping that I do well. I know lots of people were watching the live timing.”

Ireland's first-ever Downhill World Title! 🇮🇪



Hear from the young man, Oisin O'Callaghan 👇 #Leogang2020 pic.twitter.com/OenMwzvbxd — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) October 11, 2020

