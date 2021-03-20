Sixth round stoppage brings cruiserweight crown for Okolie

LAWRENCE OKOLIE DEFEATED Krzysztof Glowacki by sixth-round knockout to become WBO cruiserweight champion at Wembley Arena.

Okolie (16-0) landed a solid right on the unbalanced Glowacki to end the fight after controlling the tempo of the bout with his long-reaching jab.

“It went exactly to plan. I said I’d get it done between rounds five-eight,” said the 28-year-old Okolie, who together with promoter Eddie Hearn is now targetting unification bouts before a move to heavyweight.

At cruiserweight, Okolie said he would ideally take on Latvia’s Mairis Briedis next up.