Monday 20 July, 2020
Carlow GAA club cleared to return to play following player's positive Covid test

An Old Leighlin GAA player had tested positive but further tests within the club have now come back negative.

By Niall Kelly Monday 20 Jul 2020, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5154485
Carlow's Dr Cullen Park (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Carlow's Dr Cullen Park (file photo).
Carlow's Dr Cullen Park (file photo).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

OLD LEIGHLIN GAA have been cleared to return to action later this week after further tests for Covid-19 witinh the club came back negative.

The Carlow football club suspended all activities last week in line with GAA guidelines and public health advice after one of its players tested positive for the virus.

“Old Leighlin GAA are happy to confirm that following a recent positive test for Covid-19 within our club, all advised members have now been tested and thankfully are all negative,” they announced this morning.

“Having followed all HSE and GAA Return to Play Guidelines, Old Leighlin GAA plan to return to normal club activity later this week.”

The Carlow senior football championship is due to begin on 4 September.

GAA club matches resumed around the country last weekend in front of a limited number of spectators, with outdoor gatherings still restricted to 200 people in line with government advice.

Ten Derry GAA clubs have been forced to suspend activities due following recent confirmed Covid-19 cases, while a Mayo football league match between Louisburgh and Balla was also cancelled last weekend following a confirmed case in the Louisburgh region.

“Louisburgh GAA acknowledges that we acted in an overly cautious way going beyond protocols with the best interests at heart of the two clubs: Louisburgh and Balla,” the club said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this resulted in the game not being played.

“On learning of a confirmed case of Covid in the Louisburgh region, we acted with extreme caution. We wish the patient a speedy recovery.

“We will be following the protocols in place set down by the HSE and the GAA going forward as we navigate these challenging times.

“Louisburgh GAA has suspended activities to allow time for necessary actions regarding contact tracing to conclude. We look forward to progressing with fixtures for the community and getting back to normal activity in the coming days working with the GAA community.”

– Additional reporting by Fintan O’Toole

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

