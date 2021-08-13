Norwegian striker departs from Dundalk after seven months with Lilywhites

NORWEGIAN STRIKER OLE Erik Midtskogen has left Dundalk FC, the club has announced.

Midtskogen, who joined the Lilywhites on a free transfer in December, departs after scoring one goal in 15 appearances across all competitions.

He previously scored against the Oriel Park scored while in action for Faroe Islands side KI Klaksvik in a Europa League play-off in Dublin earlier last year.

“We would like to thank Ole for his time at Oriel Park and we wish him the very best of luck in the future,” a statement on the Dundalk FC Twitter account reads.

The 26-year-old leaves the club following Dundalk’s defeat to Vitesse this week which signalled the end of their European journey.

Vinny Perth’s side suffered a 2-1 second leg defeat in the Europa Conference League at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night, which was a 4-3 loss on aggregate.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

#DundalkFC can confirm that Ole Erik Midtskogen has left the club.



The Norwegian made 15 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal.



We would like to thank Ole for his time at Oriel Park and we wish him the very best of luck in the future. pic.twitter.com/VDWceaKPru — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 13, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!