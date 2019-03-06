This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde

The Norwegian doesn’t know which bench he’ll be on next season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 8:06 AM
27 minutes ago 1,214 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4526088
Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

MANCHESTER UNITED INTERIM manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure whether his contract with Molde still stands as talk intensifies over a permanent appointment at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, with Eliteserien side Molde saying they merely “lent” the Norwegian to United until the end of the season.

The 46-year-old has emerged as the favourite to permanently replace Mourinho, having only lost one match during his time at the helm, while United remain unbeaten in the Premier League under Solskjaer.

And as Solskjaer enhances his chances of becoming full-time manager of United, the fan favourite does not know where he stands with Molde ahead of the club’s Champions League last-16 return leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m not sure how it works. I think the contract is expired and I’m now under contract with Manchester United,” Solskjaer told Norwegian podcast Fotballklubben.

“I think we need a new contract there [at Molde].”

Solskjaer’s only defeat as United boss came against Tuesday’s opponents PSG, who left Old Trafford with a 2-0 first-leg victory last month.

Last week, Solskjaer admitted he would find it “strange” if he was not United manager next term after featuring in promotional videos for 2019-20 season tickets.

Speaking prior to Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton, Solskjaer said: “I’ve done a video shoot on season tickets so I’m pleading with them to get their season tickets!

“It will be strange to see myself in a video if I’m not here. It’s not strange doing it, though. My kids if they see a commercial with me in it and I’m back home in Norway – that will be strange.

“It’s just part of it being here doing a commercial. As a player as well, [you do one] then suddenly you’re not here anymore and you see your picture.”

United are fourth in the Premier League, a point above Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    France will 'sniff blood' as they aim to pressure Ireland's 'weaknesses'
    Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Spurs hold their nerve as Kane strike sees Tottenham into Champions League quarter-final
    Holders Real Madrid dumped out of Europe in humiliation against majestic Ajax
    IRELAND
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    Brilliant Balbirnie levels ODI series for Ireland
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie