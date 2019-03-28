This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed permanent Man United boss

The Norwegian coach has revitalised the club since taking over from Jose Mourinho last December on an interim basis.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 9:12 AM
31 minutes ago 6,329 Views 27 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has been appointed the new Man United boss on a three-year contract, the club has confirmed.

The Norwegian coach has revitalised the team since taking over from Jose Mourinho last December on an interim basis.

Beloved as a player at Man United, with 126 goals in 366 appearances between 1996 and 2007 helping them win numerous honours including the 1999 Champions League, Solskjaer has gone on to make an encouraging start to life as manager of the club.

The 46-year-old coach’s overall record with the Red Devils is 14 wins and two draws in 19 games, while he has amassed more points during that period than any other manager in the Premier League.

As a result of their improvement under Solskjaer, United are fifth, two points off fourth-place Arsenal, while they have also performed above expectations in the Champions League, knocking out a highly fancied PSG side to reach the competition’s last eight.

Prior to joining Man United as interim boss, he managed their reserve team between 2008 and 2011, as well as an ill-fated 2014 stint as Cardiff boss in between two spells in charge at Molde.

From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” Solskjaer said, after his appointment. “It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

“Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves,” Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward said.

“More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.

“I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
