This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was different' - Solskjaer says Man Utd can't look to 1999 for Barca inspiration

It’s back to the Nou Camp for one of the heroes of 20 years ago.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Apr 2019, 8:23 AM
1 hour ago 1,173 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4592092
At the wheel: the new Man Utd manager faces a huge challenge in Barcelona.
At the wheel: the new Man Utd manager faces a huge challenge in Barcelona.
At the wheel: the new Man Utd manager faces a huge challenge in Barcelona.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER says past triumphs do not matter as Manchester United will need a whole new effort to take down Barcelona.

Manchester United fell 1-0 in the opening leg at Old Trafford, leaving it all to do as the Red Devils had to Barcelona for the second leg.

The club previously overcame a deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in Solskjaer’s first Champions League knockout foray, sealing their spot in the quarter-final round.

That PSG victory brought back memories of the triumph of 1999, when Solskjaer himself led the club past Bayern Munich in one of the Champions League’s most stunning ever moments.

But that moment don’t matter now, Solskjaer says, as the club face a different test.

“No I won’t, because that was against Bayern Munich,” he said. “It was a final, it was different.

“We will use the PSG match, we will use the Juventus away win. We have beaten some good teams away from home this year and played against some great players.”

In the first leg, Manchester United failed to truly attack the game as they never truly threatened the Barcelona defence.

Solskjaer will rely on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba to provide the away goals needed to help Manchester United battle for a spot in the semi-final round of the competition.

“Yeah, you look at the quality of those players, and that gives us a threat,” Solskjaer said. “We carry a goal threat.

“But of course, what we did against PSG must give everyone a huge confidence boost because that experience was probably the best those players have had for many years.

“They are probably dreaming about another one of those at the Nou Camp.”

After facing Barcelona, Manchester United, who sit fifth in the Premier League, take on Everton as they look to keep pace with the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal for one of the final two top four spots.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie