Saturday 12 December 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights Paul Pogba’s focus amid speculation over future

Mino Raiola spoke on the eve of the crunch Champions League clash at RB Leipzig about his client’s unhappiness.

By Press Association Friday 11 Dec 2020, 11:58 PM
1 hour ago 489 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5297351
Manchester United's Paul Pogba (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER highlighted Paul Pogba’s focus and appetite amid fresh speculation about his Manchester United future, saying the midfielder has never downed tools like some former players.

The 27-year-old has done little to extinguish talk about a transfer away from the north west over the years and publicly expressed his openness to a move in June 2019.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has repeatedly stoked the fire and, to the anger of those at Old Trafford, spoke in an interview on the eve of the crunch Champions League clash at RB Leipzig about his client’s unhappiness.

Raiola claimed the midfielder would not sign a new deal beyond 2022, leading Solskjaer to say after the costly 3-2 loss in Germany that he hoped the agent realised football is about teams rather than individuals.

Pogba scored a deflected effort in a positive display off the bench at Leipzig and will be in the squad for Saturday’s derby clash with Manchester City.

“I think I said during the week, of course, that this is a team game and Paul is part of this team,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s very focused on contributing when he’s here. He’s got the hunger and appetite to play, and he wants to play. He wants to train, he trains.

“There’s been other players that’s been refusing to train, refusing to play – and they’re not here any more, of course. But Paul’s not once done that.

“He’s just focused on performing when he gets a chance and that’s the good thing about Paul, that he’s got the quality but he’s also got the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig.

“He did have a positive impact so, yeah, the short answer to your question is he’s part of the squad for tomorrow.”

Solskjaer has worked to change the culture within the United dressing room since succeeding Jose Mourinho in December 2018, when the 1999 treble hero made a shock return to his former club initially as caretaker boss.

Handed the reins on a permanent basis the following March, things have rarely stayed smooth for long and the Norwegian is under pressure once again following United’s embarrassing Champions League exit.

“There’s always pressure on you when you manage Man United,” Solskjaer said. “That’s something I had to think about when I accepted the role.

“Do I have what it takes to be in such a situation? Can you handle setbacks? Can you handle success? And I think I can. I think I can in a good way.

“I’ve got great staff around me, fantastic staff, that I use as sparring partners for discussions, even the conversation with the club it goes on all the time.

“It’s a continuous open dialogue and when you come to work the next day or you have a day off, you see the players and the quality you have and you want to work with them.”

