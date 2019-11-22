This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer not feeling pressure now Pochettino is available after Spurs sacking

The Argentine coach has been continuously linked to the Man United job in the past.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Nov 2019, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,694 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4902368
Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Adam Davy
Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Adam Davy

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is not concerned by Mauricio Pochettino’s new-found employment status – but conceded any manager would want his Manchester United job.

Pochettino has been a rumoured target for United for some time and is now available after being sacked by Tottenham on Tuesday.

With the Red Devils sitting seventh in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of a Champions League spot, Solskjaer could be forgiven for looking nervously over his shoulder, but the Norwegian cut a relaxed figure at his media conference on Friday.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United, he said: “It’s always sad when one of your colleagues – a good man – loses his job just before Christmas. It’s never nice to see. I just wish him all the best.

“In football you can never be surprised or you can’t be shocked at anything. For me, I’ve just got to focus on us.

It doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve got the best job in the world. I’m sure that if you’re in a job or if you’re out of a job and you’re a manager, you want this job.”

Solskjaer says he has open communication with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and is confident he will be granted the time and resources to improve United’s fortunes.

He added: “It doesn’t really matter [that Pochettino is out of work]. I’ve got to focus on my job at Man United, do it as well as we can.

“I speak with Ed, I speak with the owners all the time about how we’re going to move the club forward. That doesn’t change if some other clubs change their managers.”

Pochettino was replaced by former United boss Jose Mourinho, and Solskjaer was pleased to have such an engaging, and controversial, figure back in English football.

“It’s good to have Jose back, definitely – especially for you guys [the media],” he said.

“Maybe for me because you can talk and write about everything else.”

Mourinho’s arrival in north London prompted suggestions on social media that the Portuguese will immediately target United midfielder Nemanja Matic in January – a player he has worked with previously at Old Trafford and Chelsea.

Matic even liked one post and replied with laughing and clapping emojis, but Solskjaer, who has previously encouraged his players to be “boring” on Twitter and Instagram, appeared unconcerned.

He said: “No, that’s not a part of being boring. You like Jose coming back. It’s going to be a spectacle and a circus. Nemanja has got a sense of humour.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie