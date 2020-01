Solskjaer not looking for 'short-term fix' in transfer window after 'open discussions' with Woodward

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has expressed his belief that Manchester United “need players who will stay for a long time” rather than a “short-term fix” in the January transfer window.

The Norwegian has also insisted he was forthright with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward regarding transfers, noting that the pair have had “open discussions”.

“We have got open discussions and, of course, we’re open and honest and we talk,” he told UK newspapers. “But I wouldn’t say to you what I say to him. I would never say I need this and this player out of the club to you.

“What we have as a vision and a plan, but it doesn’t change from 1 September to now. It’s impossible for that to change. Ask [Woodward] if I am.

I am not going to protect myself. I am going to do what is best for the club, what I think and we feel is right for the club, and I will never put myself before the club. This is Man United and there is no ‘I’ in Manchester and, for me, there is no ‘I’ in this team and I could never, ever do that.

United, who are sixth in the Premier League, are expected to strengthen their squad in January as they face an injury crisis.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of high-profile players across Europe with the winter market now open, after enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in 33 years.

Solskjaer’s position has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, with a 3-1 League Cup semi-final defeat at home to Manchester City on Tuesday marking his side’s latest setback.

He has been tipped to add to his squad this month, with a top-four finish still up for grabs along with Europa League and FA Cup glory if United can rediscover a consistent streak.

It’s being reported that United have revived their interest in Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes, while also enquiring over the availability of Wolves duo Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

However, Solskjaer does not plan on making any rash decisions regarding new players at this stage, despite admitting that the club are always on the lookout for the “right deal”.

When asked in a Q&A for MUTV whether he can offer any update on potential incomings at Old Trafford, the 46-year-old stated: “No. Of course, we’re always looking for the right deal and players who fit for Man Utd and that’s not going to be a short-term fix.

I’m fed up saying it but we are looking to build and looking forward and we need players who will stay here for a long time.

United's Ashley Young. Source: David Davies

Solskjaer also responded to rumours on social media of club captain Ashley Young’s impending departure, with Italian giants Inter thought to be keen on landing his signature.

“Social media, I don’t read that! Of course there is always going to be speculation about our players and we’ll just have to put up with it, that’s just the way it is at this club,” he said. “We’re always headlines, front or back page.”

United are gearing up for a return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, with bottom-of-the-table Norwich set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer masterminded a 3-1 win at Carrow Road earlier in the season, but he says that result will count for little this time around as the Red Devils look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

“That was a few months ago now,” he added. ”We’ve got to dust ourselves down and get the disappointment of the last couple of games – with Arsenal and City especially – out of our heads and be focused and positive and go out there and be ourselves.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!