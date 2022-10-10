Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 10 October 2022
Advertisement

Former Ireland U18 prop Oli Jager in strong Kiwi squad to face Ireland A

Inaugural All Blacks XV faces Ireland A and the Barbarians next month.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Oct 2022, 9:58 AM
49 minutes ago 1,794 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5889181
Oli Jager is tackled by Joe Marler.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Oli Jager is tackled by Joe Marler.
Oli Jager is tackled by Joe Marler.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FORMER IRELAND U18 prop Oli Jager has been included in a strong Kiwi squad to face Ireland A next month.

Auckland and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the inaugural All Blacks XV squad selected for matches against Ireland A and the Barbarians.

The 28-strong All Blacks XV squad was selected by the All Blacks coaching team of Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan and includes eight players with Test experience including Tuipulotu, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Asafo Aumua, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, and Damian McKenzie.

All Blacks XV head coach, Leon MacDonald said: “We are expecting an intense challenge from both Ireland A and the Barbarians. These two fixtures will allow players to showcase what they have and put their best foot forward on an international stage.

“The selection panel have named a dynamic All Blacks XV squad, with eight capped All Blacks who know how to perform at this level and emerging talent. To play at international level is extremely valuable for the players and I am looking forward to guiding the team in what will be a first for the All Blacks XV.”

The All Blacks XV will play Ireland A at the RDS on 4 November followed up with the Barbarians at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 13 November. 

All Blacks XV squad 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Forwards:

Finlay Brewis (22, Crusaders / Canterbury)
Oli Jager (27, Crusaders / Canterbury)
Aidan Ross (26, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)
Angus Ta’avao (32, Chiefs / Auckland)
Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury)
Asafo Aumua (25, Hurricanes / Wellington)
George Bell (20, Crusaders* / Canterbury)
Brodie McAlister (25, Crusaders / Canterbury)
Josh Dickson (27, Highlanders / Otago)
Zach Gallagher (21, Crusaders / Canterbury)
Patrick Tuipulotu – Captain (29, Blues / Auckland)
Dominic Gardiner (21, Crusaders / Canterbury)
Billy Harmon (27, Highlanders / Canterbury)
Luke Jacobson (25, Chiefs / Waikato)
Christian Lio-Willie (24, Crusaders / Otago)
Marino Mikaele-Tu’u (24, Highlanders, Hawkes Bay)

Backs:

TJ Perenara (30, Hurricanes / Wellington)
Brad Weber (31, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay)
Cam Roigard (21, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau)
Bryn Gatland (27, Chiefs / North Harbour)
Damian McKenzie (27, Chiefs / Waikato)
Levi Aumua (28, Moana Pasifika / Tasman)
Bryce Heem (33, Blues / Auckland)
Alex Nankivell (26, Chiefs / Tasman)
Bailyn Sullivan (24, Hurricanes / Waikato)
AJ Lam (24, Blues / Auckland)
Ruben Love (21, Hurricanes / Wellington)
Mark Telea (25, Blues / North Harbour)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie