Former Ireland U18 prop Oli Jager in strong Kiwi squad to face Ireland A

FORMER IRELAND U18 prop Oli Jager has been included in a strong Kiwi squad to face Ireland A next month.

Auckland and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the inaugural All Blacks XV squad selected for matches against Ireland A and the Barbarians.

The 28-strong All Blacks XV squad was selected by the All Blacks coaching team of Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan and includes eight players with Test experience including Tuipulotu, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Asafo Aumua, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, and Damian McKenzie.

All Blacks XV head coach, Leon MacDonald said: “We are expecting an intense challenge from both Ireland A and the Barbarians. These two fixtures will allow players to showcase what they have and put their best foot forward on an international stage.

“The selection panel have named a dynamic All Blacks XV squad, with eight capped All Blacks who know how to perform at this level and emerging talent. To play at international level is extremely valuable for the players and I am looking forward to guiding the team in what will be a first for the All Blacks XV.”

The All Blacks XV will play Ireland A at the RDS on 4 November followed up with the Barbarians at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 13 November.

All Blacks XV squad

Forwards:

Finlay Brewis (22, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Oli Jager (27, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Aidan Ross (26, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)

Angus Ta’avao (32, Chiefs / Auckland)

Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Asafo Aumua (25, Hurricanes / Wellington)

George Bell (20, Crusaders* / Canterbury)

Brodie McAlister (25, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Josh Dickson (27, Highlanders / Otago)

Zach Gallagher (21, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Patrick Tuipulotu – Captain (29, Blues / Auckland)

Dominic Gardiner (21, Crusaders / Canterbury)

Billy Harmon (27, Highlanders / Canterbury)

Luke Jacobson (25, Chiefs / Waikato)

Christian Lio-Willie (24, Crusaders / Otago)

Marino Mikaele-Tu’u (24, Highlanders, Hawkes Bay)

Backs:

TJ Perenara (30, Hurricanes / Wellington)

Brad Weber (31, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay)

Cam Roigard (21, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau)

Bryn Gatland (27, Chiefs / North Harbour)

Damian McKenzie (27, Chiefs / Waikato)

Levi Aumua (28, Moana Pasifika / Tasman)

Bryce Heem (33, Blues / Auckland)

Alex Nankivell (26, Chiefs / Tasman)

Bailyn Sullivan (24, Hurricanes / Waikato)

AJ Lam (24, Blues / Auckland)

Ruben Love (21, Hurricanes / Wellington)

Mark Telea (25, Blues / North Harbour)