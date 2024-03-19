Munster's Oli Jager faces possible knee surgery

OLI JAGER WILL find out this week if he needs surgery on a knee injury, Munster have confirmed.

The tighthead prop made his Ireland debut in their Six Nations win against Wales last month, but has been carrying a knee injury in recent weeks. He is due to see a specialist this week, who will decide if surgery is required.

Lock Fineen Wycherley is in the same situation. The 26-year-old will see a specialist this week, who will decide if he needs surgery on a knee injury.

In better news for the province, Jack O’Donoghue (knee), John Hodnett (finger) and Simon Zebo (knee) all returning to training this week ahead of Friday night’s URC clash with Ospreys in Swansea (KO: 7.35pm).

O’Donoghue has been put since he suffered a knee injury during his side’s loss to Connacht on 1 January. It was initially feared the back-row forward could require surgery but this was not the case ultimately.

Alex Nankivell is following the return to play protocols after he suffered a head injury in training last week.

Internationals Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman have returned to the squad after Ireland’s Six Nations title win at the weekend.

Continuing to rehab are: Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Diarmuid Barron (foot), Roman Salanoa (knee), Jean Kleyn (knee/eye), Paddy Patterson (knee), Liam Coombes (shoulder) and Patrick Campbell (shoulder).