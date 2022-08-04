Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Advertisement

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie denies assault in play-off defeat incident

The Scotland international entered a not guilty plea at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,068 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5833012
Oli McBurnie.
Image: PA
Oli McBurnie.
Oli McBurnie.
Image: PA

SHEFFIELD UNITED STRIKER Oli McBurnie has denied a charge of assault by beating after an incident following the Blades’ Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final loss to Nottingham Forest.

The Scotland international entered his not guilty plea to the amended charge on Thursday during an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He previously faced one count of common assault.

The charge alleges the 26-year-old assaulted Forest fan George Brinkley by beating on May 17 at the City Ground in Nottingham.

Wearing a white shirt and a black tie, McBurnie spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and his not guilty plea during a short hearing.

He was told he will stand trial in December.

Sheffield United said it was “disappointed” to learn McBurnie had been summonsed to court, following the conclusion of an inquiry into a pitch invasion after the game by Nottinghamshire Police.

The allegation relates to the club’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second-leg match.

The home side won the match 3-2 on penalties after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Home fans then invaded the pitch, during which Blades skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a supporter who was later jailed.

Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, 30, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm which left Sharp requiring four stitches to a wound to his lip.

Biggs, a £55,000-a-year electrical engineer, was jailed on May 19 for 24 weeks and handed a 10-year football banning order.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Prosecutors dropped a common assault charge brought against the defendant’s team-mate Rhian Brewster last week, after a fan claimed he was stamped on during the pitch invasion.

Granting McBurnie unconditional bail, chairman of the bench of magistrates Geoffrey Evans told the defendant: “You have pleaded not guilty to this offence.

“It will now go to trial here at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

“We will be granting you unconditional bail.

“If you commit an offence between now and that date that will be treated more seriously because you are on court bail.”

McBurnie, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, will stand trial at the same court on December 7.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie