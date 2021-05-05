Oliver Dingley the latest Irish diver to qualify for the Olympics

OLIVER DINGLEY WILL return to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, having successfully qualified by reaching the semi-finals of the FINA Diving World Cup this morning.

Dingle scored 399.75 in the 3-metre Springboard preliminary round to finish 15th, advance to the semi-finals and, above all, book a return to his second Olympic Games. In 2016, Dingley became the first Irish diver to ever qualify for an Olympic final, where he finished eighth.

On Tuesday, Tanya Watson became the first Irish female diver to qualify for the Olympic games, following her placing at the World Cup event.