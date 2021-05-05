BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 5 May 2021
Advertisement

Oliver Dingley the latest Irish diver to qualify for the Olympics

Dingley became the first Irish diver to qualify for an Olympic final in Rio five years ago.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 5 May 2021, 8:48 AM
27 minutes ago 169 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5428617
File photo of Oliver Dingley.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
File photo of Oliver Dingley.
File photo of Oliver Dingley.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

OLIVER DINGLEY WILL return to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, having successfully qualified by reaching the semi-finals of the FINA Diving World Cup this morning. 

Dingle scored 399.75 in the 3-metre Springboard preliminary round to finish 15th, advance to the semi-finals and, above all, book a return to his second Olympic Games. In 2016, Dingley became the first Irish diver to ever qualify for an Olympic final, where he finished eighth. 

On Tuesday, Tanya Watson became the first Irish female diver to qualify for the Olympic games, following her placing at the World Cup event.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie