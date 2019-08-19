This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think he's making a huge mistake' - Northern Ireland midfielder retires from international football at 28

Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood earned 57 international caps but wants to concentrate on his club career.

By Ben Blake Monday 19 Aug 2019, 12:49 PM
17 minutes ago 1,503 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4772312
52 of his 57 caps have come under Michael O'Neill.
Image: Niall Carson
52 of his 57 caps have come under Michael O'Neill.
52 of his 57 caps have come under Michael O'Neill.
Image: Niall Carson

OLIVER NORWOOD HAS announced his international retirement at the age of 28. 

The Northern Ireland midfielder, who earned 57 caps, says he wants to concentrate on his club football with newly-promoted Premier League club Sheffield United. 

Burnley-born Norwood, who came through Manchester United’s youth academy, represented England at underage level before switching to Northern Ireland’s U19s. 

He made his senior international debut in 2010 and played a key part in helping Michael O’Neill’s side qualify for Euro 2016 — where he featured in all four games as they reached the last 16. 

“After proudly representing Northern Ireland on 57 occasions, I feel now is the right time to announce my retirement from international football,” Norwood said.

I’ve enjoyed the highs of a major tournament — being part of the squad in France at Euro 2016 was the proudest point of my international career.

“I would like to thank the manager, Michael O’Neill, for selecting me on so many occasions to represent my country, and also to the players I’ve played with through the years. We’ve had some enjoyable times.

“A huge thank you, too, to the GAWA [Green and White Army] for the tremendous support offered through the years. In my opinion the GAWA really are the best fans in the world and hopefully the squad can deliver more success for them to enjoy.”

Czech Republic vs. Northern Ireland Northern Ireland boss O'Neill giving Norwood instructions. Source: DPA/PA Images

Speaking to the BBC, however, O’Neill believes Norwood could come to regret the decision to retire from the international game prematurely. 

“I think he is making a huge mistake,” said the Northern Ireland manager. “I have no doubt he could have continued to play club and international football for many years.

“Ollie has been a mainstay of our team for the past seven years. I know this was not an easy decision for Ollie to make, however I think his decision is premature.

He had the opportunity to leave an incredible legacy at international level and the potential to reach 100 caps.

“Ollie will be a loss to our squad, however we have won our four qualifying games to date [for Euro 2020] in his absence. The squad will continue to progress, and I believe the players in my squad are more than capable of reaching another major tournament.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie