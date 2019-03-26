Giroud sets sights on Platini after becoming France's current top scorer with 35th international goal

OLIVIER GIROUD HAS Michel Platini in his sights after moving third among France’s all-time top scorers with his 35th international goal in the victory over Iceland.

The World Cup holders made it two wins from two in their Euro 2020 qualifying group by cruising to a 4-0 success over Iceland at the Stade de France on Monday, Giroud scoring France’s second goal 22 minutes from time.

It was the Chelsea forward’s 35th goal for his country, a strike that took him past David Trezeguet’s eventual total (34), with only Michel Platini (41) and all-time record scorer Thierry Henry (51) having scored more for Les Bleus.

Henry’s haul of 51 may prove beyond 32-year-old Giroud but he conceded overtaking Platini is a target.

“It’s a goal,” he told M6. “The most important thing is always collective success, I always put the collective success first.

But it is true that on the personal level, it is necessary to be decisive. I hope to join Platini, we’ll see.”

Giroud moved past David Trezeguet last night. Source: EMPICS Sport

Giroud admitted it was special to move past Trezeguet, who he described as an inspiration.

“David Trezeguet was a reference for the position of centre forward, with his characteristics as a striker,” Giroud added. “Of course, I’m happy and proud. I want to continue.”

