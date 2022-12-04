Olivier Giroud makes history as France progress to World Cup quarters

FRANCE OVERCAME Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals today.

Olivier Giroud became his country’s record scorer with 52 goals, eclipsing the mark he shared with Thierry Henry.

Giroud, 36, gave France a 1-0 lead just before half-time in their last-16 tie at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on his 117th appearance for his country.

It was the AC Milan forward’s third goal of the tournament after his brace against Australia in France’s opening group game.

