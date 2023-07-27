Cork City bring in former Man United academy goalkeeper on loan

CORK CITY HAVE brought in English goalkeeper Ollie Byrne on loan as they look to add further depth between the sticks.

Byrne joins from National League side Altrincham FC, pending international clearance, and will look to challenge Jimmy Corcoran for the number one spot.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old was previously on the books at Manchester United’s academy — where he lined out alongside Marcus Rashford, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe for the U18s — and also had underage spells at both Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

He spent two-and-a-half seasons with Connah’s Quay Nomads in Wales’s Cymru Premier, where he won two league titles, before joining Altrincham in the summer of 2022.

“We are very pleased to get Ollie on board for the rest of the season,” City sporting director Liam Buckley said.

“He will add competition to our squad and I feel he is a very good signing for us. He brings a good bit of experience to the squad and I am looking forward to working with him.”