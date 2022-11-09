Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 9 November 2022
Ollie Horgan departs relegated Finn Harps after nine seasons in charge

He took over as manager in 2013.

Exit door: Ollie Horgan.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

OLLIE HORGAN HAS left his role as manager of Finn Harps after nine seasons in charge.

“Finn Harps FC can confirm that first team manager Ollie Horgan has departed the club by mutual consent,” a statement reads.

The club were relegated to the First Division after finishing bottom of the Premier Division with four wins, eight draws and 24 losses from 36 games.

Horgan took over in 2013, replacing Peter Hutton. During his tenure, the Donegal outfit has earned promotion to the Premier Division twice, while Horgan has spent six of his nine years in charge competing in the top flight.

The Salthill man steered Harps to an FAI Cup semi-final in his maiden season at the helm and secured the club’s best league finish in over 20 years in 2020 (eighth).

“Everyone at the club wishes to thank Ollie for his dedication, tireless work ethic and success during his time at Finn Park,” the statement adds, while chairman Ian Harkin noted:

“We would like to thank Ollie for his efforts on behalf of the club throughout his time at the club. His work ethic and passion are legendary. We wish him every success in the future.”

The Finn Harps FC Board of Directors will begin work to appoint a new manager immediately.

The42 Team

