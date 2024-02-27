Ireland U21 O'Neill makes it three goals in four games to fire Leyton Orient playoff push

OLLIE O’NEILL WAS Leyton Orient’s matchwinner on Tuesday evening as he fired the only goal in a 1-0 win against League One playoff rivals Blackpool.

The Ireland U21 winger clinched all three points for the hosts when he fired past Blackpool keeper Daniel Grimshaw in the 52nd minute.

The goal continued a brilliant run of form for O’Neill, who now has three goals in his last four league games.

The result saw the Os leapfrog Blackpool in the playoff race and move to within five points of sixth-placed Stevenage.

And there was further bad news for Blackpool as Dubliner Andy Lyons was stretchered off injured in the second half.

Elsewhere in League One, another former Ireland U21 was on the mark as Eiran Cashin opened the scoring for second-placed Derby County against Charlton Athletic.

But the Rams fell to a 2-1 home defeat which leaves them level on points with Bolton in third, but having played a game more.

In League Two, former Drogheda United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega also scored for the third time in four league games as his late goal earned Walsall a 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

Dubliner David Okagbue had earlier equalised for Walsall on the hour mark before Adegboyega headed the winner five minutes from time.

In Scotland’s Championship, Ruairi Paton bagged a brace and Cillian Sheridan was also on the scoresheet as Queen’s Park beat Arbroath 6-0.