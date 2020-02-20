This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish teen signs first professional contract with Fulham

Ollie O’Neill has been integral to the club’s U18 side this season.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 8:25 PM
IRISH TEENAGER OLLIE O’Neill has signed his first professional contract with Fulham.

O’Neill, who has been integral to the club’s U18 side this season, made 12 appearances in all competitions as well as hitting four goals. The Republic of Ireland youth international previously signed his scholarship at the start of the campaign.

“I’m very happy to sign here,” O’Neil began after putting pen to paper for the Championship side along with his team-mate Jonathan Page.

“It’s something I’ve looked forward to and now that I’ve signed, I want to kick-on into the U23s squad and hopefully the first team in the future.

“The last few years at U15 and 16 were tough with injuries but as soon as I’ve been getting into a rhythm of regular game time this season, this moment didn’t seem too far away.” 

