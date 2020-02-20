Irish teen signs first professional contract with Fulham

IRISH TEENAGER OLLIE O’Neill has signed his first professional contract with Fulham.

O’Neill, who has been integral to the club’s U18 side this season, made 12 appearances in all competitions as well as hitting four goals. The Republic of Ireland youth international previously signed his scholarship at the start of the campaign.

“I’m very happy to sign here,” O’Neil began after putting pen to paper for the Championship side along with his team-mate Jonathan Page.

“It’s something I’ve looked forward to and now that I’ve signed, I want to kick-on into the U23s squad and hopefully the first team in the future.

007 on target 💥@OllieO_Neill helped #FFCU18s secure a solid point against fellow high-flyers @ChelseaFC on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/okG6gB14NC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 3, 2019

“The last few years at U15 and 16 were tough with injuries but as soon as I’ve been getting into a rhythm of regular game time this season, this moment didn’t seem too far away.”

