Bergin fires O'Loughlin Gaels to third Leinster title after tense battle with Na Fianna

O’Loughlin Gaels 0-22

Na Fianna 1-18

O’LOUGHLIN GAELS ARE Leinster club SHC champions but the Kilkenny club’s third title didn’t come without an epic struggle against Na Fianna at Croke Park.

Veteran forward and former Kilkenny captain Mark Bergin struck what proved to be the winner from a 60th minute free, his 11th point in total.

The sides were level six times in a thrilling second-half with Sean Currie’s 38th minute goal for Na Fianna giving the first-time Dublin champions real hope of scoring a landmark win.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Na Fianna's Diarmuid Clerkin challenges Paddy Deegan. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Currie’s brother, Colin, set up that goal and blasted 11 points for the Glasnevin side but they came up just short to bring an end to their breakthrough season.

Kilkenny star Paddy Deegan was terrific for O’Loughlin Gaels and scored five points despite operating in defence and he set up a crucial second-half point for David Fogarty who had a strong game too.

The big win matches the Gaels successes of 2003 and 2010. Brian Hogan’s side will be back in action on the weekend of December 16/17 against the winners of the Ulster championship, Slaughtneil or Cushendall, in an All-Ireland semi-final.

A terrific season for O’Loughlin Gaels has the potential to run and run as they will be big favourites for that pre-Christmas encounter.

Truth be told, their supporters probably would have been happy enough with just winning a county title this year given the dominance of six-in-a-row chasing Ballyhale Shamrocks in recent seasons.

But after scoring a landmark county final win over the All-Ireland title holders they pushed on impressively with big provincial wins over Mount Leinster Rangers and then Kilcormac-Killoughey.

They entered this final with an enviable record of 10 wins from the 12 games they’d contested in the province, a run that dates back to their first provincial game in 2001.

All eyes were on how Gaels boss Brian Hogan would arrange his chess pieces with star defenders Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler and Deegan all given key roles at the back.

Lawlor picked up Na Fianna sharp-shooter AJ Murphy, Butler tracked Ciaran Stacey, a goal-scorer for Na Fianna in their semi-final win over Naas, while Deegan was stationed at the centre of the Gaels defence.

Experienced Kilkenny man Deegan had much more than just a defensive role though and picked off two first-half points before adding three more after the break.

Free-taker Bergin, who played on the same pitch for Gaels in their All-Ireland final loss to Clarinbridge all of 12 years ago, helped himself to seven points in the opening 30 minutes or so.

Owen Wall troubled the Na Fianna defence with his pace too.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Owen Wall and Liam Rushe tussle. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

O’Loughlin Gaels led by 0-11 to 0-9 at the interval but it was far from one-way traffic. Two-time Dublin All-Star Liam Rushe performed a similar role to Deegan, at the centre of Na Fianna’s defence.

Brian Ryan, an All-Ireland medallist with Limerick who transferred to the Dublin club this year, drilled two terrific first-half points, one of those a sumptuous volleyed effort after some slick control.

Colin Currie drilled five points from frees in that period as the side from just a couple of kilometres away on the Mobhi Road in Glasnevin gave as good as they got for long stretches of an enjoyable encounter.

The second-half was even better and back to back Colin Currie points after the restart levelled the game up at 0-11 apiece.

Na Fianna conjured the only goal of the game in the 38th minute. Colin Currie was the provider this time for his brother Sean who burst in from the right, cut inside Lawlor and fired a rasper to the Gaels net.

From there on, it was virtually score for score, point for point, and they were level on another five occasions as the race for the provincial title went all the way.

Fogarty drilled a couple of titanic scores for Gaels who just hung on despite a remarkable effort from Na Fianna.

O’Loughlin Gaels scorers: Mark Bergin 0-11 (0-9f), Paddy Deegan 0-5, David Fogarty 0-2, Cian Loy 0-1, Jack Nolan 0-1, Conor Heary 0-1, Luke Hogan 0-1.

Na Fianna scorers: Colin Currie 0-11 (0-9f), Sean Currie 1-1, Brian Ryan 0-3, AJ Murphy 0-2, John Tierney 0-1.

O’Loughlin Gaels

1. Stephen Murphy

2. Tony Forristal 3. Huw Lawlor 4. Mikey Butler

5. David Fogarty 6. Paddy Deegan 7. Jordan Molloy

8. Jack Nolan 9. Cian Loy

12. Conor Heary 10. Mark Bergin (capt) 11. Eoin O’Shea

14. Paddy Butler 13. Owen Wall 15. Sean Bolger

Subs:

22. Luke Hogan for Paddy Butler (26 min)

21. Conor Kelly for Loy (49)

18. Jamie Ryan for Nolan (54)

Na Fianna

1. Jonathan Treacy

2. Sean Burke 3. Conor McHugh 4. Diarmuid Clerkin

5. Paul O’Dea 6. Liam Rushe 7. Kevin Burke

8. Brian Ryan 9. Peter Feeney

10. John Tierney 25. Micheal Murphy 12. Sean Currie

15. Ciaran Stacey 14. AJ Murphy 13. Colin Currie

Subs:

18. Donal Ryan for O’Dea 13

11. Shane Barrett for Feeney 46

17. Sean Baxter for Stacey 53

24. Gavin King for Tierney 60

Ref: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).