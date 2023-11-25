O'Loughlin Gaels hold off spirited second-half fightback by Kilcormac-Killoughey

O’Loughlin Gaels 0-17

Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-12

Kevin Egan reports from Glenisk O’Connor Park

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY MAY have demonstrated their potential for the years ahead, but O’Loughlin Gaels cemented their credentials right now with a solid showing at Glenisk O’Connor Park, where their first-half dominance gave them just enough cushion to hold off a game challenge from the Offaly side.

With five U20 starters, Kilcormac-Killoughey were laden with the energy and freshness of youth in this clash and they certainly didn’t lack for heart or workrate at any stage of the contest.

However there was a degree of precision and accuracy to the hurling of the Kilkenny champions that they simply couldn’t match, particularly in the early stages.

Admittedly, nine first-half wides wouldn’t suggest accuracy, but it was in their approach play where O’Loughlin Gaels put the sliotar exactly where they needed it to go, creating blue-chip scoring chances from frees and from open play.

Seán Bolger, Cian Loy and Eoin O’Shea struck excellent first-half points from play that will dominate the highlight reels, and overall there was a lot to like about the good work of Owen Wall and Seán Bolger in the corners for the Kilkenny club. It was events further back down the pitch however that proved to be the foundation of their success.

James Crombie / INPHO Adam Screeney: Kilcormac-Killoughey star scored 0-5 in defeat. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Close to their own goal, the Kilkenny city side had their hands full with the energy and tenacity of the Kilcormac-Killoughey forwards, and Huw Lawlor and Mikey Butler certainly didn’t have things all their own way.

However the Paddy Deegan-led half-back line was imperious, aided by the ferocious pressure exerted on Kilcormac-Killoughey players further outfield. That forced the home side to play a lot of high, hit-and-hope deliveries forward, and they were duly hoovered up by the O’Loughlin Gaels backs.

With Jack Nolan and Conor Heary in incredible form around the middle third, picking up breaking ball and playing excellent targeted deliveries into the two corners, O’Loughlin Gaels came through a tense opening ten minutes and then opened up with some superb scoring on their way to an 0-10 to 0-3 interval lead.

Advertisement

James Crombie / INPHO O’Loughlin Gaels' Owen Wall celebrates scoring a point. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Even though a breeze would favour Kilcormac-Killoughey after half-time, it looked like there was too much of a gulf in quality. However the Offaly club dug deeper and found a spirit of real resilience, turbo-charged by a fast start. Jack Screeney got them going with a point after just ten seconds, and with just three minutes gone, they had doubled their tally, cutting the gap to four points, 0-10 to 0-6.

A fine score on the run from David Fogarty steadied the O’Loughlin Gaels ship, but all over the pitch, Kilcormac-Killoughey were faring better in their individual match-ups. Charlie Mitchell was a huge threat close to goal, Colin Spain was increasingly influential at midfield, and the strength of Oisín Mahon and Cillian Kiely along the spine of the defence gave the Offaly side a solid platform on which to build.

James Crombie / INPHO Kilcormac’s Thomas Geraghty. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

O’Loughlin’s defensive strength in the full-back line ensured that Stephen Murphy never really had a save to make, but even at that, the Offaly club worked with ferocity and forced enough chances to cut the gap briefly to two points.

That was to be as good as it got as Seán Bolger earned a free that Mark Bergin converted, a clever flick and powerful run from Conor Heary served as the insurance point, and with the last puck of the game, Bergin struck his first from play to clinch the win and send his side through to a provincial final.

Scorers for O’Loughlin Gaels: Mark Bergin 0-7 (0-6f), Seán Bolger 0-2, Owen Wall 0-2, Eoin O’Shea 0-1, Paddy Butler 0-1, Cian Loy 0-1, David Fogarty 0-1, Jordan Molloy 0-1, Conor Heary 0-1.

Scorers for Kilcormac-Killoughey: Adam Screeney 0-5f, Charlie Mitchell 0-3, Cillian Kiely 0-2 (0-1 65, 0-1f), James Gorman 0-1, Jack Screeney 0-1.

O’Loughlin Gaels

1. Stephen Murphy

4. Mikey Butler, 3. Huw Lawlor, 2. Tony Forristal

5. David Fogarty, 6. Paddy Deegan, 7. Jordan Molloy

8. Jack Nolan, 9. Cian Loy

12. Conor Heary, 10. Mark Bergin, 11. Eoin O’Shea

15. Seán Bolger, 14. Paddy Butler, 13. Owen Wall

Subs: Conor Kelly for P Butler (half-time), Luke Hogan for O’Shea (38).

Kilcormac-Killoughey

1. Conor Slevin

2. Brecon Kavanagh, 3. Oisín Mahon, 4. Tom Spain

7. Enda Grogan, 6. Cillian Kiely, 5. Jordan Quinn

8. Colin Spain, 9. Damien Kilmartin

10. Jack Screeney, 11. Conor Mahon, 26. Leigh Kavanagh

13. Charlie Mitchell, 14. James Gorman, 15. Adam Screeney

Subs: Cathal Kiely for L Kavanagh (half-time), Peter Geraghty for Gorman (42), Thomas Geraghty for Kilmartin (57), Ter Guinan for J Screeney (60+2).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).