Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to race in Ireland next week

ONE OF THE biggest names in world athletics is set to compete in Dublin on Sunday week.
Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was today named on the Norwegian team for the SPAR European Cross Country Championships.
Scheduled for 12 December at the Sport Ireland Campus, the event will welcome the man who set an Olympic record to claim the 1500m gold medal at Tokyo 2020.
A four-time winner in the European Cross Country U20 event, 21-year-old Ingebrigtsen will be making his senior debut in a team that also includes his older brother, Filip, who won gold at the 2018 edition of the championships.
It's official. 🙌— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) November 29, 2021
Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen has been named on the Norwegian team for the SPAR European Cross Country Championships in the senior race.
Ingebrigtsen won the U20 title four times between 2016-19. pic.twitter.com/z7rtXR1zDg
