Monday 29 November 2021
Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to race in Ireland next week

The 21-year-old has been named on the Norwegian team for European Cross Country Championships.

By Paul Dollery Monday 29 Nov 2021, 4:52 PM
Ingebrigtsen was one of the stars of the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
ONE OF THE biggest names in world athletics is set to compete in Dublin on Sunday week.

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was today named on the Norwegian team for the SPAR European Cross Country Championships.

Scheduled for 12 December at the Sport Ireland Campus, the event will welcome the man who set an Olympic record to claim the 1500m gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

A four-time winner in the European Cross Country U20 event, 21-year-old Ingebrigtsen will be making his senior debut in a team that also includes his older brother, Filip, who won gold at the 2018 edition of the championships.

Paul Dollery
