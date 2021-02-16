BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 16 February 2021
Olympic medallist charged with running drug ring in Australia

Scott Miller, 45, and an accomplice were arrested in police raids.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 9:31 PM
File pic.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FORMER Olympic swimmer who won a silver medal for Australia was arrested on Tuesday and charged with running a syndicate trafficking in the drug “ice”, police said.

Scott Miller, 45, and an accomplice were arrested in police raids in two Sydney suburbs.

They were charged with the alleged supply of some AU$2.0 million worth of methylamphetamine, also known as ice, concealed inside candles, they said.

Police also seized a kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of heroin, other drugs and cash in the raids.

A spokesman described Miller as the head of a “criminal syndicate” that sold ice across New South Wales state, and said investigations were continuing and further charges expected.

Miller won a silver medal in the 100-metre butterfly event in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and a bronze medal as part of Australia’s 4×100-metre medley squad.  

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

