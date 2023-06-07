Olympics Ireland backs IOC recommendation to drop IBA as boxing's governing body

THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC Committee on Wednesday finally ran out of patience with boxing’s rulers, casting doubt over the sport’s inclusion in future Games after Paris 2024.

The decision, due to be ratified by the IOC later this month, brings to an end four years of sparring between, in the one corner the IOC, and in the other the under-fire custodians of a sport that has appeared at every Games since 1904.

The IBA was suspended by the IOC in 2019 for multiple corruption scandals.

The IBA has also come under attack for its governance, financial transparency and sustainability.

The news has been welcomed by the Olympic Federation of Ireland [OFI], saying this “could ultimately safeguard the future for boxing as an Olympic sport if the recently launched alternative organisation, World Boxing, can gain the support of boxing federations across the world.”

A statement on the OFI website regarding the matter reads:

“The Olympic Federation of Ireland today welcomed the recommendation of the IOC Executive Board for the IOC membership to withdraw its recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA) at a specially convened remote IOC Session which will take place on 22 June.

“The IBA has been suspended by the IOC since 2019 because of failures to adopt governance reforms. Consequently, boxing has not been included on the programme for the Olympic Games of Los Angeles 2028 and will be run by the IOC taskforce at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Boxing plays an important role in Irish sport and community. https://t.co/RyXptc8wN7 pic.twitter.com/3q2VHPsnjM — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 7, 2023

“From an Irish perspective boxing has produced over 50% of Ireland’s historical medals. Although many other sports are increasingly coming to the fore, boxing remains very important to Ireland’s medal hopes and plays a very important role in communities across the country.

“This recommendation by the IOC Executive Board could ultimately safeguard the future for boxing as an Olympic sport if the recently launched alternative organisation, World Boxing, can gain the support of boxing federations across the world, which the Olympic Federation of Ireland hopes will be the case.”

The IOC’s executive board (EB) meeting in Lausanne “recommended” the Olympics ceases to recognise the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the sport’s governing body.

Their major backer has been Russian energy giant Gazprom in a deal worth a reported $50 million.

The IBA’s president is Umar Kremlev of Russia.

The IBA, in contrast to many other international sports bodies, continue to allow athletes from Russia and its political ally Belarus to compete under their own flags despite last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Women’s World Boxing Championships in India last month went ahead with several nations boycotting the event because of the IBA’s policy.

Boxing only went ahead in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics after the IOC stepped in to ensure the qualification criteria.

After Wednesday’s meeting the IOC’s EB said that “in the interest of the boxing athletes and the sport of boxing” it would recommend that boxing maintain its place at the Paris Games next year.

An extraordinary IOC session will discuss boxing’s place in the Olympics on 22 June.

“Since this is an ongoing procedure, the IOC is not in a position to comment further on the situation,” a statement added.

The IBA’s fall from grace coincides with the emergence of a new umbrella federation, World Boxing, which already counts the United States, which hosts the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, and Switzerland, as members.

– © AFP 2023

